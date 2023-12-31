Inside Yankees legend Mickey Mantle's former $188,900 Kansas mansion built in 1904, accentuated unique carved rungs and oak pillars

New York Yankees icon Mickey Mantle lived in a mansion while playing for the minor league Independence (Kansas) Yankees in the late 1940s. The house, which dates to 1904, sits well on a plot spread across 0.55 acres, with its rustic features still intact.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot home is large at 4,815 square feet, with four baths and six bedrooms. The house was put up for sale for $188,900 in 2020.

The main entrance to the mansion

A few adjectives that have been used to characterize the stunning historic home are "majestic" and "regal." The concept for the smaller wood pillars in the enormous entrances downstairs is carried through from the great pillars outside. Upon entering, one finds a spacious, open staircase featuring intricately carved rungs.

Interiors of Mickey Mantle's mansion in Independence, Kansas

This house has four fireplaces, each with a similar design and a different-colored tile face. 2018 saw the installation of new air conditioning in both the upstairs and downstairs. The house also received new paintwork recently.

Interiors of the mansion

The kitchen and the library room inside the mansion

The kitchen has a rustic feel from old times, and the furniture designated for the living and dining rooms is completely carved out of teak wood since teak provides durability and sturdiness.

Small oak pillars give the mansion a western country feel, and the outside lawns are lush green and potted with flora. The porch is well-lit and gives ample space to set up chairs and tables to enjoy the sun during the winter or sunbathe during the summer.

Bedroom and outside porch of Mickey Mantle's mansion in Independence, Kansas

Front exterior view of the mansion and the lush green front lawns

Mickey Mantle was a baseball legend

Mickey Mantle was 63 years old when he died on Aug. 13, 1995. The Commerce (Oklahoma) High School alum made his major league debut in 1951 and played through 1968. He retired from Major League Baseball on March 1, 1969.

Derek Jeter broke his record of 2,401 games played with the Yankees on Aug. 29, 2011, when he retired.

Mickey Mantle led the American League in home runs four times.

In 1956, he achieved the Triple Crown: .353/52/130. He also served as the mainstay for 12 pennant winners, including seven World Series titles. A three-time MVP (1956, 1957, and 1962), he received over 90% of the vote to become a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee in 1974.

