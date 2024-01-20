Inside Yasiel Puig's $177,839 Range Rover Lumma CLR RS customized with signature white, black accents & red calipers

A former Los Angeles Dodgers slugger played seven seasons in Major League Baseball. The 33-year-old hitter is currently playing for the Tiburones de La Guaira of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

Puig has amassed a net worth of $18 million through investments, salaries and endorsement deals. He also boasts a range of classic and luxurious cars in his collection and one of them is the Range Rover Lumma CLR RS.

A car customizer company just outside of Miami, the Auto Firm, did one for Puig's Range Rover. The garage customized the car with signature white, black accents and red calipers.

According to Lusso Prestige, this luxurious piece is priced at £140K, which amounts to $177,839.

This Lumma Design Range Rover has a top speed of 165 mph and takes 4.0 seconds to reach 60 mph. The V8 configuration engine results in 650 BHP and 585 lb-ft of auto transmission.

Why is Yasiel Puig not in the MLB anymore?

Despite having incredible hitting prowess and a good career during his time in the league, the Cuban-born player continues to be ignored by MLB clubs due to a string of legal issues he has been attached to in the past.

Yasiel Puig last played for the Cleveland Guardians in 2019. On July 17, 2020, Puig tested positive for COVID-19, canceling an agreement with the Atlanta Braves.

In March 2021, ESPN reported that MLB investigators interviewed a woman who claimed Puig se*ually abused her in a Staples Center restroom at a Los Angeles Lakers game in October 2018. Puig denied the allegations and called them "false."

However, the alleged woman, instead of filing a police report, brought a lawsuit against him, which was eventually settled later in 2021.

In December 2021, the Washington Post reported that the All-Star outfielder had secretly settled a lawsuit by two women who said that Yasiel Puig se*ually assaulted them in January 2017.

Puig was also embroiled in an illegal sports betting operation in which he pleaded guilty to lying to federal law enforcers, but later changed his plea to not guilty.

This history has kept Puig off the radar of many MLB clubs.

