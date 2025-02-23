"Is Bryce Harper once-in-a-generation player or too cocky for his own good?" - When Phillies star's poor form was questioned by MLB analyst

Bryce Harper had a forgettable season in 2016, one that he and his fans would rather not remember. Naturally, criticism followed, with many questioning whether he could bounce back. Among them was MLB analyst Chris Cwik.

Ad

Harper's 2016 slump was unexpected, especially after his historic 2015 MVP season. In 2015, he was nearly unstoppable, slashing .330/.460/.649 with 42 home runs while leading the league in OPS (1.109). However, the following year saw a significant decline in his numbers, as he hit .243/.373/.441 with 24 homers and an .814 OPS.

In his 2017 column for Yahoo Sports, Cwik detailed how the pressure was mounting on the 32-year-old heading into the season. One of the key questions the analyst raised was whether he was "merely an above-average player who was too cocky for his own good."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It’s easy to see how Harper is facing a crucial year in 2017," Cwik wrote. "The massive hype, intense criticism, insane breakthrough and disappointing follow-up make him a big question mark heading into 2017. Is Harper truly the once-in-a-generation player everyone predicted, or is he merely an above-average regular who is too cocky for his own good?"

Ad

One major reason for Bryce Harper's decline was a possible injury. While his then-team, the Nationals, never officially confirmed it, reports suggested that Harper had a lingering shoulder issue that impacted his swing.

Bryce Harper denies injury playing a role behind 2016 form dip

Bryce Harper | Image Source: Getty

Bryce Harper openly addressed his 2016 slump, insisting that his struggles had nothing to do with any injury—whether the rumored shoulder issue or the confirmed knee injury.

Ad

During a Nationals game against the San Francisco Giants, he slipped on a wet base while running to first at Nationals Park, hyperextending his left knee. The injury initially seemed serious, but an MRI later revealed no structural damage, only a bone bruise.

“I know exactly why,” he told ESPN in 2017. "Yep, I played hurt the whole season. Nope, the injury had nothing to do with it, and really it was all about that May series at Wrigley when Joe Maddon messed with my head by walking me more than a Jack Russell terrier with a urinary tract infection."

Ad

He added:

“I stayed in the lineup, tried to play 150 games, went in to Dusty [Baker] and wanted to play every single day. I was able to do that and hopefully help this team perform. That's what I'm going to do every single day this year."

Despite the rough season, Harper bounced back in 2017, returning to All-Star form before a knee injury cut his season short.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback