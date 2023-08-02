Is Corey Seager playing vs White Sox? Rangers star’s availability changes hours before game time

In a last-minute turn of events, it appears that Texas Rangers superstar Corey Seager will return to the lineup tonight against the Chicago White Sox. The move comes as a bit of a surprise given the fact that the club originally handed in a lineup without him inserted.

Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Rangers have decided to activate Corey Seager from the IL and play him in tonight's game despite releasing a lineup earlier without him, per @Evan_P_Grant

"The Rangers have decided to activate Corey Seager from the IL and play him in tonight's game despite releasing a lineup earlier without him, per @Evan_P_Grant" - @TalkinBaseball_

Now, not only has Corey Seager been activated from the IL, but he will also be returning to his regular spot in the club's lineup. The four-time All-Star will play for the Texas Rangers for the first time since landing on the IL on July 22 with a sprained right thumb.

Originally it was believed that there was an opportunity for the talented infielder to return for this weekend's matchup against the Miami Marlins, however, it is clear that he was ahead of schedule.

Seager's return to the lineup couldn't have come at a more opportune time as the Texas Rangers look to take a minuscule division lead over their in-state rivals, the Houston Astros. Currently, the Rangers and Astros are tied for the division lead, however, they can take sole possession of first place with a victory over the Chicago White Sox tonight.

The Astros are now tied with the Rangers atop the AL West standings.

"The Astros are now tied with the Rangers atop the AL West standings." - @BradeauxNBA

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy will hope that Seager's return to the lineup will not only help them take the division lead but end the team's current skid. The Rangers have a 3-7 record in their 10 games, while also losing their past three series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and San Diego Padres.

Corey Seager has been one of the best players in the MLB this season

Not only are the Texas Rangers getting back one of the best players on their team, but one of the best players in the MLB. The 29-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, has been excellent yet again this season, producing a dazzling .350 batting average with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs through only 66 games.

Thanks to the likes of Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Jonah Heim and Nathaniel Lowe, the Texas Rangers currently lead the entire MLB in team hits, batting average and RBIs. They are also currently tied for sixth place in total team home runs.