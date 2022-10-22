Who is Bruce Bochy? A Look at the World Series-winning resume of the new Texas Rangers manager

After making a splash in free agency last offseason by bringing Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, the Texas Rangers have bolstered their coaching staff by signing Bruce Bochy as their new manager.

The three-time World Series champion will replace interim manager Tony Beasley, who is believed to have been the only other manager interviewed for the role.

After a disappointing 2022 season that saw the Rangers miss the playoffs with a record of 68-94, Texas' front office decided to look for a new voice to lead the team, and who better than a proven winner? Bochy, 67, will return to the majors after retiring in 2019.

A legend of the San Francisco Giants, Bochy won World Series titles with the team in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Bochy is a trailblazer for foreign-born managers as he is both the first foreign-born manager to reach a World Series (1998), as well as the first European-born manager to win the championship (2010).

Upon his initial retirement in 2019, Bochy was a lock for the Hall of Fame. He is only the eighth manager in history to manage 4,000 games, and only the 11th to win 2,000 games.

Couple those incredible feats with three World Series titles and a National League Manager of the Year Award in 1996, and Bruce Bochy will go down in history as one of the best to do it.

Bruce Bochy's life in baseball

Born in Bussac-Foret, France, Bochy grew up in Melbourne, Florida, where he honed his baseball skills. In 1975, after originally declining an offer to sign with the Chicago White Sox after they selected him in the eighth round of the amateur draft, Bochy signed with the Houston Astros, who selected him in the supplemental draft (24th overall).

During his nine-year playing career, Bochy spent time with the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros and New York Mets before retiring in 1987. In the 358 games played, Bochy only managed 26 home runs and 93 RBIs, while finishing with a career batting average of .239.

After four years of managing in the minors, Bochy became the manager of the San Diego Padres in 1996. He remained the manager of the Padres until 2006, when he left for the San Francisco Giants. After his time with San Diego, Bochy finished with a 951-975 record and made one World Series appearance in 1998.

Bruce Bochy became the manager of the Giants in 2007, and remained their leader until his retirement in 2019. In that time, Bochy won three World Series titles, finishing with a record of 1052-1054. While he ended his time as the Giants manager with a losing regular-season record, his playoff record with the team was 36-17.

It remains to be seen if Bruce Bochy will be able to turn the Texas Rangers into contenders, but either way, there are a few more deserving of the opportunity than him.

