Is Derek Jeter named after a celebrity? Exploring possible inspiration behind Yankees icon's renowned moniker

Derek Jeter is a name synonymous with baseball and a beloved figure for New York Yankees fans. His five World Series wins highlight his success as the Yankees captain and it's fair to say that since he and many others of that dynasty retired, NY baseball hasn't been the same.

Interestingly, there has been some discourse about his full name, Derek Sanderson Jeter, with there being two schools of thought on where it comes from. There are articles online that state with full confidence that Derek Sanderson Jeter was named after a famous ice hockey player.

Derek Sanderson played for multiple teams over his 11-year career, namely the Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Blazers, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Bruins (1970 & 1972), Sanderson's role in the famous "Flying Goal" of the 1972 Stanley Cup finals may have been an inspiration to many. Jeter was born in 1974 in New Jersey when Sanderson had left the Bruins and was playing for the New York Rangers.

While this makes for a great story, there is another argument as to where Derek Jeter got his middle name. Jeter's father's name is Sanderson Charles Jeter, though he goes by Charles, and this is where the Sanderson part of Jeter's name is said to have come from.

As to whether the Derek part came from Sanderson, that is plausible, but it can't be confirmed nor denied.

A video circulated online in 2009 where Jeter said he wasn't named after Derek Sanderson, but after his father, however, that video has since been deleted. Unfortunately, the origin of his name cannot be confirmed either way at this time.

Derek Jeter's grandfather, William Connors, helped instill the work ethic that helped him succeed in the MLB

Derek Jeter was always a hard worker for the Yankees and he credits his maternal grandfather, William Connors, for helping him to learn the value of putting in your best effort.

Speaking to the New York Times in 1999, Jeter discussed Connors' influence on him as a child and how it stayed with him throughout his professional life:

''He never missed work, if he was sick or he had a bad day,'' Jeter said. ''He always seemed to go and work every day. I think that's something I learned from him.''

Connors once took a 10-year-old Jeter to work and had him mow a football field. The mower had a bag, which Jeter had to empty dozens of times due to the foot-long grass. Upon finishing the task hours later, Connors had him do it again as the grass had grown back.

''I never worked with him again,'' Jeter said smiling.

Derek Jeter was a pallbearer at William Connors' funeral on New Year's Day in 1999 and was touched that 800 people were in attendance to celebrate his life.

