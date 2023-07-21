Is Elly De La Cruz in MLB The Show 23? Stats, attributes, how to unlock and more

Elly De La Cruz has an overall rating of 69 and a potential grade of A on MLB The Show 23. MLB's Elly De La Cruz The Show 23 can be created under the Create Player section of Roster Control. He's one of the league's top prospects.

The Dominican made his big league debut for the Cincinnati Reds in 2023.

In only his 16th major league game, Cruz recently hit his first cycle, demonstrating some form this season. In the video game, the player's card has been upgraded to a 99 OVR rating. The card will revert to its previous qualities five days following the update, which was announced on June 27, 2023.

Elly De La Cruz hit for his first cycle in only games! - MLBTheShow

In the 2023 MLB season, Cruz has 20 runs scored, three home runs, 11 RBIs and nine stolen bases while averaging .301.

Elly De La Cruz in MLB The Show: How To Get Him

In the area titled "Create Player," fans may make a player similar to Elly De La Cruz. You have the choice to design a randomly generated player with particular traits and characteristics.

@mlb22cardart

Players can also get Elly De La Cruz by purchasing his card at the local market, The Show. As of June 29, the card is available for 70,500 stubs, the game's virtual currency.

Leveling up in Programs, making a new player and completing moments are the greatest ways to earn more stubs. On the other side, the Main Menu of the game provides access to the local market. You must visit the Marketplace in the Shop area.

Elly De La Cruz's performance

Elly De La Cruz's OVR score for MLB The Show 23 is 70. The supercharged card increases all of the player's qualities and has a rating of 99 overall.

The 70 OVR card has the following qualities:

Contact with left-handed players: 59

50 for contact with right-handers

Strength vs left-handers: 45

Strength vs right-handers: 58

Batter's perception: 32

42. Batter's sanctions

Strength - 70

Speed: 99 Arm power: 99

Fielding prowess: 62

Precision - 58

Response: 53

