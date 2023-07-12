Fact Check: Is Elly De La Cruz a switch hitter? Talented Reds rookie’s skill set explored

Cincinnati Reds rookie slugger Elly De La Cruz has taken the baseball world by storm. Through 30 games, Cruz is hitting .325/.363/.524 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases.

Part of his success as a hitter is his ability to switch hit. Cruz bats from both the left and the right side. Being able to switch sides of the plate, given the pitcher's handedness, gives him an advantage

In the 2nd inning, the Nats had the umpires check Elly De La Cruz's bat to make sure it was legal. In the 5th inning he homered and told them to check it again.

Elly De La Cruz has been spectacular and is a big reason for Cincinnati's success. The Reds sit atop the National League Central with a 50-41 record. They hold a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cruz can do it all on the field. He is a true five-tool player who can hit for average, hit for power, has a great glove, a great arm, and has elite speed. There was a reason he was one of the most anticipated prospects before his debut this season.

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds are the real deal

Before Elly De La Cruz's emergence, things were looking bleak for the Cincinnati Reds. They were 28-33 before they called up Cruz and are 22-8 since they have called him up.

The Cincinnati Reds: W L PCT BEFORE Elly 28 33 .459 AFTER Elly 22 8 .733 TOTAL 50 41 .549

That is quite the turnaround, but other players have contributed as well. Joey Votto emerged from the IL after shutting down his season early last year with rotator cuff and bicep surgery and is doing well.

Other young stars have stepped up to make this team an all-around great team. Alongside Votto and Cruz are Spencer Steer, Jonathan India, and Matt McLain, who have had good seasons. On the pitching side, they have Alexis Diaz shutting down games. He is tied with Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano and San Francisco Giants closer Camilo Doval with 26 saves.

