“Is it even legal for MLB to allow Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to be on the same team” - New York Yankees fans are loving life after Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton hit first-inning homers

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton just reminded us how stacked the New York Yankees are. In the first inning of Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins, each member of this duo crushed a home run to give the Yankees an early 3-0 lead.
Judge's came first and traveled to deep center field. It was a 431-foot monster that brought DJ Lemahieu home from first base. Stanton's followed a batter later and was even bigger. His sailed 445 feet to left field. It wasn't a home game, but the New York Yankees were setting off fireworks like it was.
"Judge's 22nd home run of the season makes it 2-0 in the 1st!" - @Talkin' Yanks
"Whatever you can do, I can do better! Giancarlo Stanton follows up Aaron Judge's home run with a 445-foot bomb of his own!" - @YES Network
Here's how Twitter reacted.
New York Yankees fans are loving life after Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton hit first-inning homers
This user didn't need a lot of words to express his message. Just Judge's name is enough. He's hit 22 home runs already this season.
"Aaron Judge. That’s it. That’s the tweet. I mean my Lord" - @Matthew
This user thinks Judge is making the MLB look like a little league. In a way, he is.
"Judge is that kid in Little League who is like 6 inches taller than everybody and dominates and should be playing a level up. When he’s locked in, he’s a beast" - @Scott simkus
The Judge and Stanton duo is just another reason the New York Yankees are called the Bronx Bombers.
"Judge and Stanton have homered in the same game for the 23rd time, including the postseason. The #Yankees are 21-1 when they both hit a home run in the same game." - @Bronx Bombers News
Oh, it's legal. It's just expensive.
"Is it even legal for MLB to allow Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to be on the same team" - @Relzi
Judge and Stanton are two monsters. Judge is 6-foot-7-inches tall, and Stanton is 6-foot-6-inches.
"Judge and Stanton are the best pure power hitting duo the game has ever seen I’m talking about in terms of just pure physical attributes" - @Seth Donovan
They hit those homers hard. Judge's had a 107.7 MPH exit velocity, while Stanton's was 111.8 MPH.
"That's a bad, bad man right there. You know what's fun? You don't know whether I'm talking about Judge or Stanton. 1st-inning HR tonight Judge: Exit velocity: 107.7 MPH - Distance: 431 feet Stanton: Exit velocity: 111.8 MPH - Distance: 445 feet" - @Seth Rothman
"Judge and Giancarlo Stanton just combined for 876 feet worth of homeruns in one inning" - @#1 IKF Fan
These two will be hitting many more home runs this season.