“Is it even legal for MLB to allow Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to be on the same team” - New York Yankees fans are loving life after Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton hit first-inning homers

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton just reminded us how stacked the New York Yankees are. In the first inning of Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins, each member of this duo crushed a home run to give the Yankees an early 3-0 lead.

Judge's came first and traveled to deep center field. It was a 431-foot monster that brought DJ Lemahieu home from first base. Stanton's followed a batter later and was even bigger. His sailed 445 feet to left field. It wasn't a home game, but the New York Yankees were setting off fireworks like it was.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Judge's 22nd home run of the season makes it 2-0 in the 1st! Judge's 22nd home run of the season makes it 2-0 in the 1st! https://t.co/HojnqGZnc4

Giancarlo Stanton follows up Aaron Judge's home run with a 445-foot bomb of his own!



#YANKSonYES Whatever you can do, I can do better!Giancarlo Stanton follows up Aaron Judge's home run with a 445-foot bomb of his own! Whatever you can do, I can do better! 😤Giancarlo Stanton follows up Aaron Judge's home run with a 445-foot bomb of his own!#YANKSonYES https://t.co/BevWvW8XC3

Here's how Twitter reacted.

New York Yankees fans are loving life after Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton hit first-inning homers

New York Yankees outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge are two of the league's best power hitters

This user didn't need a lot of words to express his message. Just Judge's name is enough. He's hit 22 home runs already this season.

I mean my Lord ‍ Aaron Judge.That’s it. That’s the tweet.I mean my Lord Aaron Judge. That’s it. That’s the tweet. I mean my Lord 😮‍💨

This user thinks Judge is making the MLB look like a little league. In a way, he is.

scott simkus @scott_simkus Aaron Judge is that kid in Little League who is like 6 inches taller than everybody and dominates and should be playing a level up. When he’s locked in, he’s a beast Aaron Judge is that kid in Little League who is like 6 inches taller than everybody and dominates and should be playing a level up. When he’s locked in, he’s a beast

The Judge and Stanton duo is just another reason the New York Yankees are called the Bronx Bombers.

The Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have homered in the same game for the 23rd time, including the postseason.The #Yankees are 21-1 when they both hit a home run in the same game. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have homered in the same game for the 23rd time, including the postseason. The #Yankees are 21-1 when they both hit a home run in the same game.

Oh, it's legal. It's just expensive.

Relzi @RelzLife Is it even legal for MLB to allow Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to be on the same team Is it even legal for MLB to allow Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to be on the same team

Judge and Stanton are two monsters. Judge is 6-foot-7-inches tall, and Stanton is 6-foot-6-inches.

Seth Donovan @HoodieVolpe Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are the best pure power hitting duo the game has ever seen



I’m talking about in terms of just pure physical attributes Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are the best pure power hitting duo the game has ever seenI’m talking about in terms of just pure physical attributes

They hit those homers hard. Judge's had a 107.7 MPH exit velocity, while Stanton's was 111.8 MPH.

You know what's fun? You don't know whether I'm talking about Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton.



1st-inning HR tonight

Aaron Judge: Exit velocity: 107.7 MPH - Distance: 431 feet



Giancarlo Stanton: Exit velocity: 111.8 MPH - Distance: 445 feet That's a bad, bad man right there.You know what's fun? You don't know whether I'm talking about Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton.1st-inning HR tonightAaron Judge: Exit velocity: 107.7 MPH - Distance: 431 feetGiancarlo Stanton: Exit velocity: 111.8 MPH - Distance: 445 feet

#1 IKF Fan @SkolEthan Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton just combined for 876 feet worth of homeruns in one inning Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton just combined for 876 feet worth of homeruns in one inning

These two will be hitting many more home runs this season.

