Is Gio Urshela playing again this season? Injury Update on Angels slugger placed on IL

Gio Urshela's 2023 campaign has come to a close following a devasting injury following an awkward play at first base. The veteran third baseman suffered a fractured pelvis on the play, and while he will not require surgery to repair the damage, he will be out for the remainder of the season.

Max @Maxairjordan1 Gio Urshela got hurt hustling out a double play ball in the 1st inning of a game in June. He was a key ingredient to this 1st half run. Thanks for playing the game hard and full speed. He’s a UFA in ‘24 but I’ll root for him wherever he goes Gio Urshela got hurt hustling out a double play ball in the 1st inning of a game in June. He was a key ingredient to this 1st half run. Thanks for playing the game hard and full speed. He’s a UFA in ‘24 but I’ll root for him wherever he goes https://t.co/vk44EzLxVZ

"Gio Urshela got hurt hustling out a double play ball in the 1st inning of a game in June. He was a key ingredient to this 1st half run. Thanks for playing the game hard and full speed. He’s a UFA in ‘24 but I’ll root for him wherever he goes" - @Maxairjordan1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the news is obviously a blow to the Los Angeles Angels, it is a catastrophic ending to the 31-year-old's 2023 campaign. A pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, Gio Urshela will likely need to prove he is fully healthy before a team signs him this offseason.

The eight-year professional had been enjoying a productive season for the Angels prior to the season-ending injury, producing a .299 batting average with a pair of home runs and 24 RBIs. The one positive note in this situation is the fact that Urshela will not require surgery, however, that is a small plus to a sad story.

Whether or not Gio Urshela returns to the Los Angeles Angels next season, he was productive in his 62 games with the club. The veteran infielder was acquired by the Angels this past offseason in a trade that sent minor league pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins.

Gio Urshela is not the only Angels' third baseman on the IL

The injury to Urshela comes only days after the Los Angeles Angels placed another third baseman on the IL. Veteran third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day IL on Monday after being diagnosed with a left wrist contusion.

Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR



Corresponding move coming tomorrow presumably. Angels PR @LAAngelsPR Today the Angels placed INF Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL with a left wrist contusion. Today the Angels placed INF Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL with a left wrist contusion. Not a huge surprise that the Angels put Anthony Rendon on the IL. It can be retro to Friday, so he is eligible to return a week from today. There are 5 games between now and then.Corresponding move coming tomorrow presumably. twitter.com/laangelspr/sta… Not a huge surprise that the Angels put Anthony Rendon on the IL. It can be retro to Friday, so he is eligible to return a week from today. There are 5 games between now and then. Corresponding move coming tomorrow presumably. twitter.com/laangelspr/sta…

"Not a huge surprise that the Angels put Anthony Rendon on the IL. It can be retro to Friday, so he is eligible to return a week from today. There are 5 games between now and then. Corresponding move coming tomorrow presumably." - @JeffFletcherOCR

Rendon's wrist injury occurred after he was hit by a pitch from Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi. If he only requires a minimum stay in the IL, he can first be activated on June 26th. Luis Rengifo is expected to serve as the replacement for both Urshela and Rendon, however, the news regarding Urshela's injury may force the club to look for reinforcements on the trade market.

Poll : 0 votes