"Is this hard launch?" - Fans speculate as Jose Canseco's daughter Josie posts cozy picture with rumored boyfriend Johnny Manziel

While it may have been Jose Canseco who made headlines in previous decades, his daughter Josie Canseco generates the majority of the media attention in the family these days. Recently, the model and internet personality sparked a speculative frenzy when she dropped what many took to be a hint about her personal life.

On May 31, Canseco posted a succession of pictures on her personal Instagram account. Captioned with the words "A little family," Josie Canseco's snaps included herself, her dog, and a cozy image with retired NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Manziel, a Heisman Trophy winner who used to play for the Cleveland Browns, has been a reputed romantic partner of Canseco for about a month. In April, fans began to wonder about their status after each posted a picture of the other at the Stagecoach music festival. A lot of publications took this to be a confirmation of their relationship.

Predictably, fans had a field day speculating about Manziel and Canseco on her Instagram post:

One fan asked, "Is this hard launch?"

"My favs," another posted.

"Awee so cute," this fan said.

Fans reacting to Canseco's IG post

The daughter of former MLB slugger Jose Canseco, Josie is a distinguished model who has appeared in publications such as Love Magazine, Teen Vogue, Aeropostale and Urban Outfitters. Although she was born in Weston, Florida, Josie has since moved to Los Angeles.

Canseco won the 1985 Minor League Player of the Year Award. The following season, Canseco hit .240/.318/.457 with 33 home runs and 117 RBIs to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award with the Oakland Athletics, and the AL MVP Award two years later.

Despite winning four Silver Sluggers and hitting 462 career home runs, subsequent revelations of PED use marred Canseco's legacy and stifled any Hall of Fame aspirations.

Neither Josie Canseco nor Johnny Manziel have discussed their relationship status

Although several outlets speculated that the photos that came out of the festival confirm a relationship, no such indication has been officially supplied by Manziel or Canseco.

While her association with Manziel is becoming a larger fixture in her life, many outlets are tepid to label the pair a "couple." Fans will likely continue to watch their Instagram posts and glean what they can from there.

