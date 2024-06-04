Is Jackson Holliday on his way back to the MLB? Exploring Orioles' top prospect's recent form in minors

Jackson Holliday had a dismal first stint in the MLB during which he struggled (50% K rate, -49 wRC+) across 10 regular season games. It was a surprise to see such a highly touted player who'd been hitting so well at the minor league level and in spring training failing to translate success to majors.

As a result, the Baltimore Orioles had to option him back on April 26. It was a small sample size, but they opted to let him get his confidence back and keep working at a lower level. He has not been back since.

However, based on the slugger's recent form in the minor leagues, he could force the Orioles to give him another chance. They are still one of the MLB's best teams and a rare squad that can afford to let Holliday grow while still winning, and that might be what they do soon.

Once again, in another 10-game sample size, Holliday has been excellent, hitting .353 with a .463 OBP. He is slugging at an impressive rate (.647) for a 1.110 OPS. That would lead the MLB if it were a big-league stat.

The Orioles may want to be cautious with Holliday since he is still so young. At just 20 years old, he still has some developing to do. Baltimore might not want to rush him back since he struggled the first time, but the young infielder might force their hand if he keeps this up.

Jackson Holliday might get to redeem his awful MLB stint

In the grand scheme of a full 162-game season, 10 games is a tiny sample. Every player can struggle for that much or longer. Take Aaron Judge for an example. His entire month of April was horrible, and he's now the leading MVP candidate and the best hitter in the sport.

Jackson Holliday could be on his way back to MLB

Holliday could do the same, though it's tougher for young prospects to bounce back like established stars. Nevertheless, a .059 batting average and a -49 wRC+ are really bad. Once Holliday does get called back up, be it now or in the distant future, he will have his shot at putting that sample firmly in the rearview mirror.

