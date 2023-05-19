Is Jose Altuve playing today? Astros activate All-Star second baseman from IL

Love him or hate him, Jose Altuve is back. One of the most polarizing players in the entire MLB is set to make his season debut for the Houston Astros. Altuve has missed the entire season to date after breaking his finger during the World Baseball Classic for Team Venezuela.

The two-time World Series champion is slated to make his long-awaited return to the Houston Astros lineup tonight against the lowly Oakland Athletics. If there was ever a team to play against to help ease Jose Altuve back into the lineup, Oakland would be it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jose Altuve will make his season debut tonight at @MinuteMaidPark" - @astros

He will likely not see everyday action until he is fully up to speed, as he struggled during his rehab assignment. The eight-time All-Star went 2-for-22 in his five rehab games, though his struggles may be due to the fact that he is ahead of his initial recovery schedule. There is a chance that he is still not 100% healthy but ready enough to return to the Astros.

Altuve was sensational for the Houston Astros last season, posting a .300 batting average with 28 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases. His return will give the Astros an injection of experience and talent at the top of the lineup.

While Jose Altuve was out of the lineup, Mauricio Dubon filled his shoes admirably. Dubon does not have the power swing that Altuve does, however, he posted a .309 batting average through 37 games with the club. It remains to be seen what the club will do with Dubon, however, he has more than proven himself worthy of a roster spot.

‎️‍🏳️‍🌈 sunny day 🇺🇸 @littlelostsunny We are so grateful for all that he has contributed to our team this season—on & off the field. Just such a fun, cool guy w/a fantastic personality who can field & hit like the best of ‘em! I hope Mauricio Dubón knows how much the Astros’ fandom appreciated and adores him. 🥺We are so grateful for all that he has contributed to our team this season—on & off the field. Just such a fun, cool guy w/a fantastic personality who can field & hit like the best of ‘em! I hope Mauricio Dubón knows how much the Astros’ fandom appreciated and adores him. 🥺❤️ We are so grateful for all that he has contributed to our team this season—on & off the field. Just such a fun, cool guy w/a fantastic personality who can field & hit like the best of ‘em! https://t.co/aLrCfnERze

"I hope Mauricio Dubón knows how much the Astros’ fandom appreciated and adores him. We are so grateful for all that he has contributed to our team this season—on & off the field. Just such a fun, cool guy w/a fantastic personality who can field & hit like the best of ‘em!" - @littlelostsunny

Will Jose Altuve's postseason struggles carry on into the 2023 season?

While Jose Altuve delivered another All-Star year during the 2022 regular season, his struggles during the postseason were well documented. Throughout the playoffs, Jose struggled to the tune of a.190 batting average, however, thanks to the playoff heroics of Jeremy Pena and Yordan Alvarez, the Astros won the second World Series in franchise history.

Poll : 0 votes