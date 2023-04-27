It was a big night for the Houston Astros as the squad wrapped up a 5-1 road trip with a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field.

Rookie pitcher Hunter Brown improved to 3-0 on the season by allowing the Rays just two hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven shutout innings.

Second baseman Mauricio Dubon, a major-league journeyman starting in place of the injured Jose Altuve, hit in his 20th consecutive game — the longest streak by an Astros player since 2011.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Not to mention the win, as Jeremy Pena scored on a Wander Franco first-inning error and the lone run stood for the next eight-and-a-half innings.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



It's the longest by an Astro since Hunter Pence in 2011, via

Mauricio Dubon's hit streak reaches 20 gamesIt's the longest by an Astro since Hunter Pence in 2011, via @Chandler_Rome Mauricio Dubon's hit streak reaches 20 gamesIt's the longest by an Astro since Hunter Pence in 2011, via @Chandler_Rome https://t.co/Zw5L3GuX90

Mauricio Dubon is in the midst of the best season of his five-year MLB career. Hitting atop the Houston Astros lineup, he lifted his batting average to .330 on the season by going 1-for-3 to keep his hitting streak alive.

Dubon is a lifetime .253 hitter who batted just .208 in 83 games during his first season with Houston last year.

He is only starting as Altuve, the Astros' perennial All-Star second baseman, is sitting out due to a fractured thumb suffered while playing in the World Baseball Classic.

Pedro @54ordep @astros Best 2nd baseman in Astros history @astros Best 2nd baseman in Astros history

The Houston Astros may have ended up getting the best part of the deal when defending Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander left Houston for a free-agent contract with the New York Mets.

The loss opened a spot in the rotation for Hunter Brown, who impressed in two starts last season and is blowing people's minds in his true rookie season. Fans are predicting anything from Rookie of the Year to Cy Young Award for the 24-year-old hurler.

Some cracks may be beginning to appear in the Tampa Bay facade. While Houston lost the opening game of the series 8-3 on Monday, the Astros rebounded with back-to-back shutout victories against the Rays' self-proclaimed "best offense in baseball," handing Tampa Bay its first home game loss and series loss of the season.

DreamTeamApple 🍎 @DreamTeamApple1 @astros @AirNatlGuard Best offense in baseball? That's going to be the Houston Astros lineup once they've got everybody back healthy and are on the verge of repeating as your 2023 World Series champions! But in the mean time it's great to see them go 5-1 against the Rays and Braves. Wow! That's huge!! @astros @AirNatlGuard Best offense in baseball? That's going to be the Houston Astros lineup once they've got everybody back healthy and are on the verge of repeating as your 2023 World Series champions! But in the mean time it's great to see them go 5-1 against the Rays and Braves. Wow! That's huge!!

Ray Soto @real_ray_soto @astros @AirNatlGuard Impressive. Most impressive. I mean 7-2 against some power teams shows that the AL still goes through us. Sweeping ATL was just some icing on the cake. @astros @AirNatlGuard Impressive. Most impressive. I mean 7-2 against some power teams shows that the AL still goes through us. Sweeping ATL was just some icing on the cake.

Just remember Houston Astros fans, that pride cometh before the fall. It was only a week ago that the sky was falling at Minute Maid Field. The Roman Empire believed its golden era was never going to end either. It's a long season ahead, but things are suddenly looking a lot better in Space City.

Houston Astros are just one-half game off division lead

Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays

Houston edged to within one game of the Texas Rangers for the lead in the American League West with their 5-1 road trip. The Astros may be tied for the division lead by the time they host the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, as the Rangers host the New York Yankees on Thursday while Houston is idle.

Poll : 0 votes