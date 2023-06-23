Is Julio Rodriguez competing in 2023 Home Run Derby? Mariners slugger’s All-Star Week participation explored

Seattle Mariners fans can rejoice as their young superstar Julio Rodriguez is set to put on a show at the 2023 Home Run Derby. The 22-year-old took to social media to announce that he will be representing the city and home fans during the Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 @JRODshow44 July 10th. See you in Seattle 🤟🏽 July 10th. See you in Seattle 🤟🏽⚡️ https://t.co/MQOOkCtXGP

"July 10th. See you in Seattle" - @JRODshow44

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Julio Rodriguez has continued to cement himself as one of the MLB's true superstars, appearing in commercials and marketing across the globe. While his personality has certainly helped him win over some fans, it's what he can do on the field that truly separates him from the majority of the league.

During his rookie season, the ultra-talented outfielder was selected to represent the Seattle Mariners in the 2022 Home Run Derby, where he saw himself become a household name across the country. In his first-ever derby appearance, J-Rod put on an iconic performance that put the league on notice.

The dynamic outfielder from the Dominican Republic delivered one of the most impressive Home Run Derby performances ever. The Mariners slugger racked up a whopping 81 home runs throughout the night, drawing praise from fellow players and fans across the world. While he ultimately lost in the finals to San Diego Padres star Juan Soto, his performance will live on in event history.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



Catch a replay at 11am ET on MLB Network @JuanSoto25_ put on a show in the 2022 @TMobile Home Run Derby!Catch a replay at 11am ET on MLB Network .@JuanSoto25_ put on a show in the 2022 @TMobile Home Run Derby!Catch a replay at 11am ET on MLB Network 📺 https://t.co/olo7RfVfJU

"@JuanSoto25_ put on a show in the 2022 @TMobile Home Run Derby! Catch a replay at 11am ET on MLB Network" - @MLBNetwork

Now, after the announcement that he will participate in this year's event, Julio Rodriguez will look to claim his first derby title in his own backyard. The 2023 All-Star game will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, so the announcement came as no surprise as Rodriguez has become one of the most exciting players for the team since the likes of Ichiro or Ken Griffey Jr.

A look at Julio Rodriguez's incredible MLB career so far

It's no surprise that the Seattle Mariners faithful have fallen in love with the dynamic outfielder, given his on-field performance, as well as his loveable personality off the field.

Through 204 games in the MLB with the Mariners, Julio Rodriguez has racked up 40 home runs, 114 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases. While his batting average is down this season, his career .267 batting average will likely increase as he adjusts to the MLB game. In his first year in the MLB, J-Rod won the Rookie of the Year Award and Silver Slugger Award, while also being selected to the All-Star Team.

Poll : Will Julio Rodriguez win the Home Run Derby this year? Yes! Nope! 0 votes