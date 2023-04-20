Is Oakland Athletics moving? Latest updates on franchise's future after massive announcement

The Oakland Athletics made a huge announcement by stating their intentions to move the franchise from Oakland to Las Vegas. Sources report that plans for a $1 billion stadium are being drawn up which will house the MLB franchise.

According to sources, the Athletics are in the process of buying a 49-acre piece of land north of the Allegiant Stadium, which will house the new stadium. They have reportedly gotten the approval of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, and are well on their way to going ahead with the plans. The proposed plan is to pass a bill through the legislature that would create a special taxing district that will cover the stadium area and ensure sales tax proceeds are reinvested in the area.

The history of the Athletics in the MLB started in 1901, when they were originally based in Philadelphia. They then moved to Kansas in 1955 before settling in Oakland in 1968. Now it seems like it's only a matter of time until they find a new home in Las Vegas.

While the proposed move to Las Vegas a received mixed reactions from fans, it has not looked good on owner John Fisher. Fisher has not been a popular figure among fans since taking over the team in 2019. This move only adds to his unpopularity among fans who believe that the franchise is being mismanaged by owners.

Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas is well under way

The Oakland Athletics management has reportedly signed a binding agreement to buy the 49-acre piece of land in Las Vegas for their new stadium. They have already gone through the necessary channels and have received the support of all parties involved in the state of Nevada. This has caused resentment in Oakland's political scene as well, with Mayor Sheng Thao publicly stating that the city will conclude its negotiations with the team. The move will no doubt affect the economic scene of the city as well.

However, the proposed move is still in its early stages, and the details and finer points are still unknown. Only time will tell how this decision will affect the fans, the city and the MLB.

