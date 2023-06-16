Is there a pitch clock in College Baseball? Everything to know about the NCAA rule

A pitch clock in baseball is used for limiting the amount of time a pitcher uses before he throws a ball to the hitter. It also limits the time a hitter uses before stepping on the plate.

The MLB only recently began using pitch clocks, starting with them in the 2023 season.

However, with the spotlight now on the NCAA College World Series, fans have been curious to learn whether college baseball games also use pitch clocks.

Is there a pitch clock in College Baseball?

Pitch clocks have been used in college baseball games since 2011. The trend has been continuing for 13 years and it still remains a part of the NCAA in 2023. However, the rules have changed with time.

When the pitch clock was first introduced in college baseball, pitchers were allowed 20 seconds to deliver the ball with no runners on base and a 90-second clock between innings. Meanwhile, batters need to be present in their box ready to face the pitcher with no fewer than five seconds remaining on the clock.

Where is the pitch clock located in college baseball?

During college baseball games, the pitch clock is usually visible in the outfield wall. However, officials tend to place another clock somewhere behind the home plate.

How is college baseball's pitch clock different from MLB’s?

Here's a look at the differences in rules between pitch clocks in college baseball as compared to the MLB.

As of 2023, in the MLB, a 30-second timer is placed between batters. Furthermore, a 15-second time clock is placed between pitches with the bases empty and a 20-second timer is placed with runners on base.

Batters are also expected to remain in their box and be alert to a pitcher by the 8-second mark or be charged with an immediate strike.

In college baseball, pitchers are granted 20 seconds to throw the ball. It is used only when the bases are unoccupied. However, as of 2023, there is a 120-second clock timeframe between innings. Batters also must be alert to face a pitcher with no less than five seconds on the clock.

