Is Reese McGuire related to Mark McGwire? Exploring Red Sox Catcher's connection with former MLB baseman

Reese McGuire's online searches have increased since the Chicago White Sox announced that he will start at catcher for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros.

Baseball legend Mark McGwire, who spent 15 years playing baseball professionally for the Athletics and Cardinals, is known for his incredible accomplishments, notably for being one of the game's most consistent home run hitters. McGwire established the marks for most home runs in a single season (70 in 1998), most home runs by a rookie, and a at-bats per home run ratio of 10.6 in the major leagues.

Reese McGuire and Mark McGwire's relationship has recently been under a lot of speculation because of a tweet.

However, Reese McGuire and Mark McGwire are not related. This explanation is provided to clear up any misunderstandings that could result from a tweet that advised Reese McGuire to claim to be Mark McGwire's kid in order to get more playing time with the Jays.

"I think Reese McGuire should tell people he's Mark McGuire's son in order to increase his chances for playing time with the Jays. Gives the Jays a full Sons of MLB infield and pokes fun at those who still couldn't figure out the name was "McGwire" after he played for 16 years." - DSzymborski

Reese McGuire was born to Scott and Robin McGuire on March 2, 1995.

Reese McGuire's career with Boston Red Sox

McGuire was sent to the Boston Red Sox on August 1, 2022, in exchange for reliever Jake Diekman. McGuire batted .337 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 36 games with the Red Sox in 2022. He played in 89 major-league games in 2022, batting .269 with three home runs and 22 RBIs.

The Red Sox and McGuire came to an agreement on a one-year deal on January 13, 2023, avoiding salary arbitration. Up until June 22, when he was put on the disabled list due to a right oblique strain, he was Boston's backup catcher. The day after being activated on August 1, McGuire hit his first home run of the year.