Is Shohei Ohtani getting better in 2022? Analyzing the reigning AL MVPs early-season stats 

How could Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player, possibly improve on his 2021 season? He was literally the best player among the greatest athletes of their generation when he dominated as both a hitter and a pitcher during a legendary campaign where he was unanimously recognized as the greatest player in baseball. However, Shohei Ohtani appears to be on pace for an encore performance in 2022, as his play combined with the return of three-time American League Most Valuable Player Mike Trout has propelled the Los Angeles Angels to first place in the American League West. Is it possible that the 2021 performance by the Japanese Babe Ruth was just the opening act?

Shohei Ohtani's hitting: 2021 vs 2022

In 2021, Ohtani slugged a staggering .592 out of the designated hitter spot with no protection in his lineup, as Trout and third baseman Anthony Rendon were out for the majority of the season. He smashed 46 homers and 80 extra base hits with no other major offensive threats in the lineup and collected 5.1 wins above replacement as a hitter, according to Fangraphs.

In the 2022 season, Shohei is on pace to fall well short of the 46 home run mark, however. The superstar designated hitter was blisteringly cold to start April, slugging a well-below average .427. As the weather has heated up in May, so too has Shohei's bat. He has outperformed last month by nearly 100 points at .514.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Shohei Ohtani received his AL MVP award tonight… along with every other baseball award possible it seems Shohei Ohtani received his AL MVP award tonight… along with every other baseball award possible it seems 🏆 https://t.co/NvSH9cWcBo

"Shohei Ohtani received his AL MVP award tonight… along with every other baseball award possible it seems" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

If he can continue his ascent, Ohtani could catch up to last year's version of himself. At this point last season, he had 10 home runs; only six this year. (Although he does have one more grand slam in 2022.)

Shohei Ohtani's pitching: 2021 vs 2022

While Shohei may be unable to match the legendary hitting display he had in 2021, his pitching has been far more dominant in 2022. Ohtani was a solid starting pitcher in 2021, however he has elevated himself to another level in 2022. Shohei Ohtani is posting a lower earned run average this season by almost one-third of a run. This is despite a batting average on balls in play that is more than 50 points higher than last season, meaning players are producing more lucky hits this season, and Ohtani is still keeping them off the scoreboard. In addition to this, Ohtani has raised his strikeout rate from almost 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 2021, to 14.

"Uh-oh, Ohtani is getting better!" - @ MLB Stats

Even if Ohtani can't mash his way to another legendary MVP season, he won't have to if he keeps up his dominance on the mound.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt