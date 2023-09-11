Is Shohei Ohtani headed to the Astros? Evaluating reigning World Champions' chances of signing $500,000,000 valued star

Shohei Ohtani will become a free agent in about two months. This winter, he will be a free agent, and any team could sign him. In MLB free agency, the Houston Astros might be one of the organizations interested in signing him.

Ohtani is anticipated to get a contract totaling at least $500 million. This might make it more difficult for Houston to sign players to shorter, more team-friendly contracts than six years. The exception to the rule might be Ohtani, who very well could be the greatest baseball player to ever step onto the field.

Ohtani makes great sense for the Astros. The team is attempting to determine its strategy for the MLB trade deadline this year. They might choose to add another player to the rotation or a versatile bat. Although trading for Ohtani is improbable, signing him in free agency would help meet both teams' needs going forward. The people of Houston would adore him.

Shohei Ohtani's net worth 2023

Shohei Ohtani's net worth has reportedly hit a stunning $50 million as of 2023, according to estimates. Recently, he and the Los Angeles Angels came to terms on a one-year contract that offers a staggering $30 million for 2023. Considering his age and limitless potential, this is a stunning agreement.

Before agreeing to his most recent contract with the Angels in 2021, Ohtani had signed a number of shorter contracts totaling $8.5 million over the previous two years. In accordance with the new agreement, he would also be paid an additional $3 million in 2021 and $5.5 million in 2022.

At the conclusion of 2022, Shohei signed a $30 million contract for 2023. His average annual salary for 2023 would be an impressive $30 million, according to the deal.

The success of his brand sponsorships attests to his widespread accomplishments. Working with well-known brands like Hugo Boss, Topps, Fanatics, Oakley, Seiko Watch, and Panini has helped him gain recognition on the global stage.