Is Yan Gomes Brazilian? Nationality and ethnicity of Cubs catcher explored

Yan Gomes took an unusual route to the major leagues.

Gomes was raised in Sao Paulo until he was twelve years old. Soccer is the most popular sport in Sao Paulo, the largest city in Brazil.

In a nation where soccer is the national sport, he discovered baseball and finally became the first player from Brazil to play in the Major Leagues.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi Yan Gomes becomes the first Brazilian-born player to make an @MLB All-Star team. Parabens! @Indians Yan Gomes becomes the first Brazilian-born player to make an @MLB All-Star team. Parabens! @Indians 🇧🇷

Gomes was born in Brazil's Mogi das Cruzes. His father, Décio, is a tennis coach, and his mother, Claudia, relocated the family to the United States after accepting a job in Florida.

"Happy Mothers Day! Thanks for all the sacrifices for us" - yan_agomes

In 2009, Gomes made his career debut with the Gulf Coast Blue Jays in the Gulf Coast League's Rookie Division. The Toronto Blue Jays disclosed that they had traded Gomes on November 3, 2012. On March 31, 2014, he and the Cleveland Indians came to an agreement on a $6 million, 23-year deal.

Gomes was selected for the MLB All-Star Game in 2018. He became the first Brazilian athlete to play in the American Sports League's All-Star Game.

Zack Meisel @ZackMeisel Yan Gomes has been named to the American League All-Star team, giving the Indians six All-Stars, their most in a season since 1999. Yan Gomes has been named to the American League All-Star team, giving the Indians six All-Stars, their most in a season since 1999.

Gomes signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Cubs in 2021 that included a club option for 2024.

Gomes assisted the Brazilian national team in earning their first-ever spot in the World Baseball Classic.

US Citizens Brazil @USCitsBrazil Did you catch the first game of the World Series yesterday? Yan Gomes is the 2nd Brazilian ever to play in MLB! tinyurl.com/zhj8p4w Did you catch the first game of the World Series yesterday? Yan Gomes is the 2nd Brazilian ever to play in MLB! tinyurl.com/zhj8p4w

A glance inside Yan Gomes's married life

Yan Gomes has been married to Jenna Hammaker for over 10 years. She is the eldest of Charlton Atlee Hammaker's three children, a renowned former Giants pitcher.

On October 6, 2012, Jenna and Yan exchanged their vows.

"Happy anniversary to my beautiful wife! @jen_gomes to infinity more to come!" - yan_agomes

The couple have three kids. Their boys, Greyson Atlee Gomes and William Yan Gomes, were born in 2017 and 2021, respectively. Their daughter, Brooklyn Mae Gomes, was born in 2014.

"Love my people! Happy Valentine's Day!" - yan_agomes

