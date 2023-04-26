Who is Yan Gomes' wife Jenna Hammaker? A glimpse into the married life of Cubs catcher with ex-Giants pitcher's daughter

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes has been married to his wife Jenna Hammaker for over 10 years now. Here's all you can find out about the wife of the Chicago Cubs catcher.

Jenna Miyake Hammaker Johnson was born on November 9, 1988, in Santa Clara, California. She is the youngest daughter of famed former Giants pitcher Charlton Atlee Hammaker. She also has four sisters, Erica, Alesa, Christa, and Anna.

Jenna Gomes (nee Hammaker) and Yan Gomes first met each other while they attended the University of Tennessee in 2008. While it was love at first sight for Yan, it wasn't so much for Jenna. However, he warmed his way into his heart and very soon they started dating each other.

Her father initially did not like Yan Gomes because he knew what it was like to marry a sportsperson. However, once he met Gomes, he began to like him and was fine with his daughter and Gomes dating each other. They continued their romance and eventually agreed to marry each other.

Yan Gomes and Jenna Hammaker finally got married to each other on October 6, 2012. She stays informed about her husband's games and often shows up to watch them.

Do Yan Gomes and Jenna Hammaker have children?

Yan Gomes and Jenna Hammaker with their children

Yan Gomes and Jenna Hammaker do indeed have children. They welcomed their daughter Brooklyn Mae Gomes in 2014 and their sons Greyson Atlee Gomes in 2017 and William Yan Gomes in 2021 respectively. Their children occasionally show up to watch their father's games. It also gives them time to spend with their father.

