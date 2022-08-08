"It was 55 years ago, babe" - 17-time MLB All-Star Pete Rose deftly dodges past allegations of having a sexual relationship with a minor, Philadelphia Phillies to honor him in 1980 reunion

Pete Rose was honored alongside the rest of the 1980 World Champion Philadelphia Phillies team on Sunday.

Back in 2017, Phillies ceremony involving Rose was canceled after a woman came forward with pointed allegations. She said she had had a sexual relationship with him when she was 14 or 15 years old. Rose was questioned on Sunday about the message his inclusion in this event sends to women. He deftly dismissed the inquiry.

“No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago babe.”

Alex Coffey tweeted Rose's response.

After confessing to placing bets on major league games while managing the Cincinnati Reds, Rose received a lifetime ban in 1989. He is not eligible for the Hall of Fame due to the ban.

On Sunday, Pete Rose made a triumphant return to the Philadelphia Phillies as part of the team's celebration of the 1980 World Series championionship.

Fans chanted "Pete!" as Rose entered the field at the Citizens Bank Ballpark to thunderous applause.

Rose expressed his happiness about returning.

"They made me feel real good today," he said. "I don't want to say I expected it. I guess I did expect it from Philly fans. That's the way they are. They love their sports heroes."

When sexual misconduct charges first came to light in 2017, Rose was slated to be inducted onto the Phillies' Wall of Fame. He engaged in a contentious discussion with reporters after being questioned about the accusations.

Rose acknowledged their relationship but said she was 16 years old. He asserted that they had no sexual interactions, contradicting the accuser's claim.

Rose played five years for the Phillies, recording 826 of his 4,256 hits with the organization.

He was also a four-time All-Star with the club before leaving the team for the Montreal Expos. He won three World Series championships as well as numerous awards and made the National League All-Star roster a total of 17 times.

