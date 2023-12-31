“It doesn’t even feel like it’s me” - When former MLB pitcher Jon Moscot recounted his experience of working with Rob Schneider in 'The Benchwarmers'

Jon Moscot has a Hollywood tale that few would have known about. The former Cincinnati Reds pitcher worked with actor Rob Schneider in ‘The Benchwarmers.’

During filming of the 2006 comedy, Moscot had the honor of conceding seven home runs to Schneider. He went up against Schneider, David Spade and Jon Heder in the movie.

Jon Moscot’s friendship with a producer’s son helped him land a gig in the movie. He was around 14 years old at the time he worked with Schneider and co.

According to a Fox Sports telecast, Moscot gave up seven homers to Schneider. While that isn’t a milestone for a pitcher to be proud of, for Mascot, it was a dream experience. He said:

“It doesn’t even feel like it’s me, honestly. It’s hilarious. I look back and I see myself giving up all these home runs, and I just have so many memories from that. It was a priceless experience, and I’m lucky to have been able to do it.

‘The Benchwarmers’ is a story about three nerds (played by Schneider, Spade, and Heder) who aspire to compete against the meanest bullies in the Little League, with some help from a baseball-loving millionaire.

Jon Moscot's MLB career was cut short by injuries

Jon Moscot was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. After three years in the minor leagues, he finally made his big league debut in 2015.

In only his third career MLB start, Moscot dislocated his left shoulder. He had to undergo surgery to fix the issue. The following year, he suffered a torn UCL, resulting in a season-ending Tommy John surgery.

He spent the next two years attempting to recover from TJ before announcing his retirement from baseball in 2019, at the age of only 27.

