"It feels so good to be winning" "Thank god for the Twins" - New York Yankees fans elated by blowout victory over the Minnesota Twins

The New York Yankees may have gotten their season back on track with two wins over the Minnesota Twins today. The second game was a blowout victory for the Yankees, thanks in large part to Gerrit Cole. Cole was an ace on the mound today, striking out 14 batters in 6.2 innings. This dominance on the field made it difficult for the Twins to get any form of offense going.

Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa blasted a grand slam to take the lead in the fourth inning, and the Yankees never looked back. These were two huge wins for the New York Yankees, and their fans certainly knew the importance.

After weeks of slumping, it felt great for Yankees fans to be on the right side of a blowout victory.

The Minnesota Twins are a good team in the American League, but not quite on the level of the Yankees.

Yankees baseball has not been the most entertaining product recently, but today was a very fun day.

Gerrit Cole's efforts were rightfully recognized after his tremendous game today. He is well on his way towards retaking his place among the best pitchers in the MLB.

The Yankees looked like their old-selves in this game, making fans wish they could do it more often.

The New York Yankees made some defensive adjustments that paid off in spades. Moving Kiner-Falefa back to third and Oswaldo Peraza to short stop worked out perfectly.

jimmy @ellipticall @Yankees Won 2 games in one day it’s a miracle. Hopefully they actually get some consistency going forward and not follow this by a 3-4 game losing streak. And keep ikf at 3rd looks way more natural with Peraza at short. @Yankees Won 2 games in one day it’s a miracle. Hopefully they actually get some consistency going forward and not follow this by a 3-4 game losing streak. And keep ikf at 3rd looks way more natural with Peraza at short.

Stars like Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton were out of the games, making the wins even more surprising.

Matthew Berry @icemasterberry @Yankees Honestly impressed the double header was swept by the misfit crew @Yankees Honestly impressed the double header was swept by the misfit crew 😤😤

Aaron Judge has been carrying the Yankees offense for weeks now, but the rest of the team earned this win without his contributions.

🖤𝔽𝟛𝕒ℝ𝕎𝕣𝕃𝔻🗡🐍x👑 @F3aR_WrLD @Yankees Finally we win without Judge help Team win🤧🤧 @Yankees Finally we win without Judge help Team win🤧🤧

No other North American sport allows teams to win twice in one day, which is part of what makes MLB doubleheaders special.

The New York Yankees desperately needed these wins, especially given their next opponents.

The Minnesota Twins only avoided a shutout thanks to a solo home run from Carlos Correa.

New York Yankees might be getting hot at the right time after victory over the Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees - Game Two

The Yankees are once again looking like one of the top teams in the American League. The Minnesota Twins are a team with a winning record that the Yankees handled with ease.

If the Yankees can play like this for the rest of September, they will enter October as one of the most feared teams in the MLB.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif