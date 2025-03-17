"It has never felt natural to me" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah revealed why she keeps family life with Yankees icon offline

Derek Jeter and Hannah have led most of their lives in front of the camera. While Jeter was the most popular baseball figure in America, Hannah was a supermodel, having worked with several top fashion houses.

However, the duo has made sure to keep their four kids out of the spotlight. Jeter and Hannah welcomed three daughters Bella Raine Jeter (born Aug.17, 2017), Story Grey Jeter (born Jan. 31, 2019) and River Rose Jeter (born Dec. 2, 2021). They also welcomed their first son Kaius Green Jeter in May 2023.

During an interview with Editorialist Magazine in November 2019, Hannah disclosed the reason why she doesn't often share social media posts with any of her kids.

"It has never felt natural to me," Hannah said. "I know it's necessary in my industry, and I absolutely have to when it's part of a contract. But a lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me that will never be the case.

"Both my husband and I have been in a place in our careers where we have to share so much. And we can handle it. But when you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that's my relationship, that's my kids."

Hannah also revealed that her affection with their daughters has sometimes affected her personal space with Jeter as well. Whenever the Yankees legend asks her out on a vacation, she makes sure to have kids going with them.

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah spoke about the upbringing of their kids

Hannah Jeter is focused on the upbringing of their kids. In an age where the new generation can't keep their hands off smartphones, laptops and iPads, Hannah is making sure these aren't the things her kids are habituated to.

Taking inspiration from how her mother raised her, Hannah wants to bring out the creativity inside them.

"We've sort of taken technology out of it," she added. "I grew up in a small community, my mom was a teacher, we had lots of arts and crafts going on.

"I think I raise my kids just how my mom raised me—being outside with nature and animals, trying not to be so on top of them, giving them safe places to explore and use their imagination. I really value that."

She revealed going to Michaels Craft stores twice a week and is engrossed with painting and other things throughout the day with her daughters. Another thing Hannah has made sure of is to teach her kids Spanish. Given they live in Miami, Hannah is making sure her children are not lagging behind.

