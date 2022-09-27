Create

“It was so obvious that the trade was dumb from day 1” “It was time for it to end weeks ago” - New York Mets fans disappointed by veteran Darin Ruf’s time with the team amid recent struggles

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
Darin Ruf is yet to settle after his transfer to the New York Mets
Darin Rur's time with the New York Mets has not be pleasant. The 36-year-old was traded to the Mets on deadline day. The deadline saw J.D. Davis and a few other players head to San Francisco.

While Davis has thrived on the West Coast, the same cannot be said for Ruf. The outfielder's struggles have been well-documented and has drawn flak from the New York Mets fanbase.

It was so obvious that the trade was dumb from day 1 so no shit 😭 twitter.com/sny_mets/statu…
It was time for it to end weeks ago. This is not a ship worth going down for. twitter.com/SNY_Mets/statu…

Ruf owns a measly stat line of .152/.216/.197 with just seven RBIs in 66 at-bats. His last home run was on July 24 when he was still with the Giants, and his last extra-base hit was recorded on August 12.

@SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano Dom Smith is a big league player and needs to be up for the playoff run. Darin Ruf looks like me at the plate.
@SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano I feel bad for the guy. Just saying 🤷‍♀️

Ruf was inserted into the lineup to cover for the injured Starling Marte and his proficiency against left-handed hitters. Unfortunately, this experiment by the coaching staff has yet to pan out for the New York Mets.

@SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano Agreed. I’d rather see Vientos if anything. I don’t think Ruf can handle the pressure.
@scruffy_nimbus @SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano He did well on a 107 win team last year. It’s very strange how bad he has been for the Mets so far.

Many have criticized the move because the Mets gave up four players in exchange for Ruf. However, looking at his career statistics against lefties, Ruf owns a .272 batting average and .891 OPS. The biggest question for the fans right now, is where did Ruf's clinical form go?

At the moment, Mets fans are calling for rookie Mark Vientos to start over Ruf. Vientos recorded three base hits with a homer and a double in his last four appearances.

Darin Ruf before the New York Mets

San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves
San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves

Before getting peppered with criticism in his current club, Darin Ruf was batting .216/.328/.373 with the San Francisco Giants. His stats were even better during the team's 2021 NL West-conquering campaign, when he slashed .271/.385/.519 with 16 home runs and 43 RBIs.

@SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano Baseball is HARD. Many hitters are streaky…all Ruf has to do is get hot for a few weeks in October and he will never have to pay for a drink in NY for the rest of his life…
@SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano never thought it could have gotten even worse than jd davis

Ruf was signed by the San Francisco Giants on January 23, 2020, on a minor league deal. He then made his return to the majors on Opening Day after spending time in South Korea's KBO League as a part of the Samsung Lions.

@SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano Ruf was obtained for 4 bodies within the Mets system. Doesn't matter how good they can potentially be, but 4 bodies for this journeyman was a horrible move.
@SNY_Mets @DannyAbriano I’ve been saying that for a month already, in fact I predicted that if he keeps popping up on the lineup he’ll cost us the Division. ⚾️

With Starling Marter nearing a return and the playoffs fast approaching, it could just be a matter of time before skipper Buck Showalter pulls the plug on starting Ruf.

