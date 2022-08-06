"It’s Aaron Judge and it’s not even close" "Goldy has it locked as of now" - Judge and Goldschmidt lead the way as MLB Twitter weighs in on latest MVP Power Rankings

MLB’s latest MVP Power Rankings are out. The two frontrunners come as absolutely no surprise.

Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt remain at the top of the American and National League rankings, respectively. It is extremely easy to see why.

"Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt are MVP front-runners and they face off starting tonight in a huge series in St. Louis." - MLB

Judge’s prodigious power display for the Yankees and Goldschmidt’s consistent excellence at the plate for the Cardinals make them overwhelming favorites.

The AL MVP race is likely to go down to the wire. Over the past three weeks, however, Judge has been pulling away. The Yankees slugger has compiled an astonishing .396/.525/.1.083 slash line with 10 homers and 23 RBIs since July 21.

On the NL side of things, Goldschmidt remains the undisputed benchmark. He leads the way with a 1.027 OPS, coupled with a .332/.413/.614 slash line and 26 homers to his name.

Judge leads MLB in homers (43), RBIs (93), slugging percentage (.676) and total bases (261) this term.

Judge is also well on track to break the Yankees record for most home runs (61) in a single season. The record was set by Roger Maris in 1961.

Ohtani, Alvarez, Riley, Freeman and more - how does the remainder of the MLB’s latest MVP Power Rankings look?

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

Two-way phenomenon Shohei Ohtani comes in second place. MLB's reigning AL MVP has smashed 24 homers so far this term with an .860 OPS at the plate. On the mound, he is just as dominant. Since July 22, Ohtani has registered a 1.05 ERA in eight starts, with 78 strikeouts and 12 walks to his name.

Yordan Alvarez is third, but there is a case to be made for him being one place higher in the MLB power rankings. The Houston Astros slugger leads the Majors with a 1.066 OPS. He has smashed 30 homers this season and is helping fuel the Astros’ World Series ambitions.

Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez swapped places with Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers. Ramirez, who leads the MLB with 34 doubles, moved up to fourth while Devers dropped to fifth to wrap up the top five.

Following an excellent spell, Braves slugger Austin jumped three places and moved to second. Riley averaged 1.344 OPS and 11 homers last month.

Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman is third after hitting .386 with eight doubles and three homers in July.

Mets slugger Pete Alonso comes in at fourth with a NL-leading 91 RBIs, alongside 29 homers this year. He has struggled recently though, and many fans are questioning his position in the MLB power rankings.

The Cardinals have another player in the MVP race, with 3B Nolan Arenado completing the NL top 5.

The last time a Yankee and a Cardinal won MVP honors in the same year was back in 2005. Alex Rodriguez and Albert Pujols walked away with the prize back then. Now 17 years later, it could happen again.

