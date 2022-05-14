"It’s brutal” - New York Yankees ace claims opposing pitchers don't stand a chance against Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton 

The New York Yankees continued their winning ways last night by defeating the Chicago White Sox by a score of 10 to 4. The team has the best record in baseball with a record of 24-8 now.

The New York Yankees offense was rolling yet again as the Bronx Bombers belted four home runs as a team. Both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hit one out as they are now both in double digits for home runs on the season.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole spoke about the deadly one-two punch after the game.

Gerrit Cole got the start last night for the Yankees and went 6.1 innings and allowed just three earned runs. Cole improved to 3-0 with a 2.95 ERA on the season.

New York Yankees improve on MLB's best record with win over White Sox

The Yankees improved to an MLB-best 24-8 record after last night's win in Chicago. Gerrit Cole picked up the win and now has three on the season.

The Yankees offense exploded again in Chicago, scoring 10 runs. These are now back-to-back games where they have scored at least 10 runs. Giancarlo Stanton got things started for New York with his 10th home run of the season.

After the Yankees busted open to a 5-0 lead, the MLB's leader in home runs extended his lead with a blast off White Sox pitcher Vince Velasquez.

Joey Gallo, who has struggled to start the season, also hit a home run in this one. If the Yankees can get Gallo going, there is no limit to what their lineup can do.

The Yankees would jump out to a 9 to 3 lead going into the top of the ninth innings when Josh Donaldson provided more insurance.

Another hot matchup is on the horizon.

What's on Tap?

The Yankees and White Sox continue their series on the southside today as Jordan Montgomery of the Yankees faces off against Dallas Keuchel. Montgomery is 0-1 with a 2.90 ERA on the season. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

