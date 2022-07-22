"It's a business trip; business pays" "Do you often travel on your own dime for Saturday Night Baseball?" - MLB Twitter blasts analyst's controversial take on ongoing Juan Soto-Nationals rift

The inevitable is now set to turn nasty. Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals are headed for an ugly split.
Soto has had quite the week so far. On Monday, he won the Home Run Derby and the day after, he was an All-Star Game winner. However, not everything was in harmony behind the scenes. Agent Scott Boras has now revealed that the Nationals refused to charter a private plane for Soto from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles.
"All I know here is that the Atlanta Braves and Juan Soto played a game (Sunday). The Atlanta Braves arrived here five hours earlier than Juan Soto did. You know why? Because their team chartered a plane. Juan Soto had to fly on a commercial flight...get here at 1:30 in the morning...compete in the Home Run Derby," Boras told Sports Illustrated.
ESPN analyst Buster Olney tweeted his take on the Soto-Nationals saga, and it hasn’t gone down very well among fans.
"The Nationals should've chartered a private flight for Juan Soto to the HR Derby. In lieu of the Nats doing the right thing, Scott Boras also had the opportunity to arrange a flight for the client. In lieu of team or agent stepping up, Soto makes $17.1m; he could've done it, too." - Buster Olney
Soto is one of the biggest stars in baseball today. He recently turned down the Nationals’ astronomical 15-year extension offer worth $440 million. Had Soto signed on the dotted line, he would have put pen to paper on the most lucrative contract in MLB history.
Naturally, Soto’s decision not to renew has sparked plenty of rumors about his next possible destination. The Dominican sensation will enter free agency after 2024.
MLB fans lambast Buster Olney’s take on Juan Soto-Washington Nationals saga
This is bad PR for the Nationals in every way, shape, and form.
The Nats were ready to offer Soto a record-setting contract. Now that he has turned it down, fans can't help but speculate if the club's retaliating. It sounds petty, and that’s exactly how it looks from the outside.
Olney’s tweet implied that both Boras and Soto are in a position to make the travel arrangements themselves. Yes, they are, but why should they pay out of their own pockets?
It could simply be Scott Boras being Scott Boras. He may just be trying to add fuel to the fire. It could certainly help in his quest for a record-breaking contract from elsewhere for his client.
Some fans don’t seem bothered by the ongoing chaos, and rightly so. Soto flew commercial, possibly first or business class, so he is going to be alright. Had it not been for his contract situation, I doubt it would have been blown out of proportion like it has been.
The Nationals are sure to entertain offers for Soto in the coming days. We will continue to monitor the situation.
