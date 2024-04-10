“It’s been joyful to watch her get back on the field” - Cubs star Dansby Swanson voices praise for wife Mallory Pugh on making comeback to USWNT

By all indicators, Dansby Swanson's decision to ink a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs in late 2022 was a good one. After putting up a solid 2023, the shortstop is off to a strong start in the 2024 season.

However, the primary reason for the Georgia native's decision to ink a deal in Chicago was his wife, Mallory Pugh. An esteemed football player for the Chicago Red Stars of NWSL, this week marks an important milestone for her.

Last April, Mallory suffered a knee injury during an international friendly match. After her career trajectory hung in the balance, Swanson made her return to action at the end of March, scoring a goal in the Red Star's 1-1 draw against Orlando Pride.

Although Dansby Swanson was busy gearing up for his second season with the Chicago Cubs as Mallory returned, it did not stop him from voicing the joy felt by the two-time All-Star about his wife's return.

“It’s been such a joyful and grateful process to watch her get back on the field,” Dansby said (via The Athletic). “I know all the work that she’s put in to be able to be where she is.”

Swanson's comments came as he watched Mallory face off against Team Japan in Atlanta last Saturday from the Cubs clubhouse. Swanson went on to score his team's lone run in their 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers that day.

A winner of the 2021 World Series as a member of the Atlanta Braves, Swanson has won a pair of Gold Gloves at shortstop since breaking into the league in 2016. Last season, his first in Chicago, Swanson had a batting average of .244 with 22 home runs and 80 RBIs.

Dansby Swanson's care for wife Mallory always comes first

For the year since she sustained her injury, it was not easy for the Swansons. From going to the top of her sport to having her very career tested, the ordeal was difficult on both husband and wife. During her recovery last year, Dansby told ESPN:

"She's all right. I think everybody knows it's a pretty tough and heartbreaking situation just for her. I'm heartbroken for her. Just a lot of tears and sadness."

Now, the pair can breathe a sigh of relief as each looks set to return to their respective field with an even broader perspective.

