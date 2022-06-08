"It's kind of bulls**t that teams are not giving him a farewell tour" - Manny Machado on St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols farewell tour

Albert Pujols has become one of the biggest stories of the 2022 season. After rejoining the St. Louis Cardinals after a decade-long hiatus, Pujols is back where it all began. The Cardinals are currently in second place in the National League Central with a record of 32-24, just half of a game behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

Recently, a younger counterpart, Manny Machado, spoke pointedly about how he believes Albert Pujols should be given a farewell tour. The comments came after Machado and the San Diego Padres played a three-game series in St. Louis last week and noticed all the fanfare Pujols was receiving at home.

Padres star Manny Machado believes St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols deserves a proper farewell from MLB teams

Albert Pujols was originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1999 MLB Amateur Draft. He made his debut with the Cards in April 2001 against the Colorado Rockies, and he never looked back.

In his first MLB season, 2001, Pujols hit 37 home runs and 130 RBIs to win the Rookie of the Year Award that season. He continued to break records for the Cards. In 2003, he led the MLB in batting averages with .359. Two years after that, he won his first NL MVP Award in 2005.

Derrick Goold @dgoold

stltoday.com/sports/basebal… Manny Machado asked how teams are honoring Pujols, Molina. And said ... “It’s kind of (bovine dung) that teams are not giving him a farewell tour. I’ll tell you that right now. Why? Albert has been the best player in our generation to ever play this game." Manny Machado asked how teams are honoring Pujols, Molina. And said ... “It’s kind of (bovine dung) that teams are not giving him a farewell tour. I’ll tell you that right now. Why? Albert has been the best player in our generation to ever play this game."stltoday.com/sports/basebal…

"Manny Machado asked how teams are honoring Pujols, Molina. And said ... “It’s kind of (bovine dung) that teams are not giving him a farewell tour. I’ll tell you that right now. Why? Albert has been the best player in our generation to ever play this game." - @ Derek Goold

In 2006, he led the Cardinals to their first World Series in 2006 and again in 2011. After the 2011 season, Pujols left St. Louis in dramatic fashion after he and his wife believed that they were not being offered a fair contract.

Pujols instead signed with the Los Angeles Angels where he would play from 2012 to 2022. Earlier this season, Pujols signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract to return to St. Louis and play the final season of his career with the team that started it all for Albert Pujols.

theScore @theScore thesco.re/3xrPqZs Manny Machado shows Albert Pujols some love. Manny Machado shows Albert Pujols some love. ❤️ thesco.re/3xrPqZs https://t.co/XbAz6F7777

"Manny Machado shows Albert Pujols some love." - @ theScore

As his last season has not been marked in some away ballparks, Manny Machado used his voice as one of baseball's best to say it should be. Speaking with regard to teams not honoring Pujols when the Cards are visiting, Machado said "It's kind of bulls**t that teams are not giving him a farewell tour."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far