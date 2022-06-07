"It's ok when it's a blowout. It's an embarassement during a game like this" Didn't realize how boring Cubs baseball has become" - Chicago Cubs fans not impressed by beer snake charade at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs have seen better days. Despite being one of the most storied and recognized teams in the game of baseball, the Cubs are having real trouble giving their fans anything to really cheer for this season.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia They've done it at Wrigley! The elusive multi-deck cup snake! They've done it at Wrigley! The elusive multi-deck cup snake! https://t.co/q9cnhnZtVn

The Chicago Cubs currently have a lackluster record of 23-32 and stand in fourth place in the National League Central. The Cubs faithful — still high on the 2016 World Series win — are reeling.

Chicago Cubs fans at Wrigley Field make beer snake during game, fans not too impressed by it

The Cubs are currently 9.5 games behind the first-placed Milwaukee Brewers and 2.5 games behind the third-placed Pittsburgh Pirates. With all the losses, the Cubs are, at times, struggling to keep their long-loyal fanbase attentive at the games. This was clearly shown in a game at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

Sunday's game was being played against the St. Louis Cardinals, who were 31-23, coming into Sunday, just behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the division.

EJK @coltsejk @JomboyMedia Sat in the bleachers this season. They were doing the wave and cup snake. Very few actually watching the game. Getting too old to sit in the bleachers @JomboyMedia Sat in the bleachers this season. They were doing the wave and cup snake. Very few actually watching the game. Getting too old to sit in the bleachers

The game remained close into the eighth inning thanks to a 94 pitches over seven innings from Chicago Cubs starter Justin Steele. Allowing only one earned run, Steele ceded to the bullpen in the seventh inning. With the game tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, the camera fixated on the fans.

During a close and important game, Chicago Cubs fans at Wrigley Field were seen holding a beer snake made from stacked beer cups that extended several dozen feet into the stands.

SnakDawg @JBettis243 @JomboyMedia I guess it's better than watching the Cubs @JomboyMedia I guess it's better than watching the Cubs

Although the gimmick was met with some mirth on social media, Chicago Cubs fans remained largely unimpressed with the makeshift structure and took to social media to highlight the asburdity.

One fan remarked that although such fan antics may be expected in a game that the home fans have given up on. But this kind of thing is not exactly appropriate when your team is locked in a late tie with an important division rival.

Cubsman ⚾️ @CubsJournal @JomboyMedia It’s ok when it’s a blowout. It’s an embarrassment during a game like this. @JomboyMedia It’s ok when it’s a blowout. It’s an embarrassment during a game like this.

The Chicago Cubs would go on to lose the game to the Cardinals in extra innings after Brendan Donovan and Juan Yepez drove in a pair of runs in the top of the 10th inning.

Evidently, the now infamous beer snake did not bring any luck to the Chicago Cubs. Instead, it made the fan base appear more interested in construction than cheering for their team.

