“It's really my wife, she does everything” - Mookie Betts acknowledges powerhouse behind 50/50 Foundation ahead of charity bowling event

Dodgers star Mookie Betts recently named his wife Brianna Hammonds as the real powerhouse behind the 50/50 foundation's success. The four main pillars of the organization is mental/emotional health, nutrition, financial literacy and physical fitness. The couple has worked hard to help kids bring out their true potential.

In a recent interview, Betts praised Brianna for her immense dedication to the foundation. He explained how their love for kids is the driving force behind their work toward providing them with their needs:

"We do a lot. It's really my wife who does everything, I am kind of just there. When it comes to the kids, you know the kids, they mean a lot to us.

"And so we try to provide opportunities and resources to them in whatever capacities that they need. So, it could be their medical bills, clothes, food, whatever it is, we have done any and everything for kids. We just give opportunites and blessings that we got when we were kids."

Betts is scheduled to hold his second annual bowling event at Lucky Strike Lane at LA Live on Feb. 3. This event will benefit the foundation in its path of helping kids. The 50/50 Foundation's mission has always been to improve the community and help children have a better life.

Mookie Betts reflects on his passion for bowling

Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts once opened up about his passion for bowling. His 50/50 foundation has been holding annual bowling events for a couple of years now to raise money for various initiatives to help the community and especially the kids to have a better life.

The MLB star is a decent bowler himself and has had multiple perfect games. He previously participated in the 2023 US Open of the Professional Bowling Association. During last year's bowling event organized by the 50/50 Foundation, Betts opened up about his affection for bowling:

"Bowling is the first thing I started doing. I was doing that before anything else, and honestly it just never stopped. It’s just a passion that I have and am always going to keep."

