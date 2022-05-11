"It's special" - 3-time MVP Mike Trout blasts his way into the record books, reaches another milestone for the Los Angeles Angels 

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels have been the team to beat so far this year. The Angels stand at the top of their division, the American League West, with a record of 20-11. Their stars like Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Wade, and Brandon Marsh have all been contributing factors to their team's success, but one player has stood out more than the others, and his name is Mike Trout.

Mike Trout has not helped the Angels to the postseason since 2014. As the Angels pay him nearly $40 million per year, expectations for Trout, who is a three-time AL MVP, to lead his team deep into the playoffs are mounting.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout smashes yet another record

Trout is on a tear this year. He is hitting .319 with six homers and 17 RBIs. Trout also boasts an on-base percentage of .419. In fact, throughout his entire career, Trout has launched 317 home runs, ranking him tied for the 129th most in MLB history.

Trout was busy setting a new record for himself last night anyway as the Angels took on the Tampa Bay Rays at Angels Stadium in Anaheim. As members of the AL East, the Rays are also vying for control of their division and currently sit three games behind the New York Yankees for top spot with a record of 18-12.

MLB @MLB @MikeTrout has the most homers in the history of Angel Stadium! .@MikeTrout has the most homers in the history of Angel Stadium! https://t.co/XfqGLqjuWR

"@MikeTrout has the most homers in the history of Angel Stadium!" - @ MLB

In the sixth inning of last night's game, the Angels were up 3-1 when Trout took Rays pitcher Jalen Beeks deep off of a 94 mph fastball. The homer, which drove in two runs was the 161st home run that Mike Trout has hit at Angels Stadium, more than any other player.

Shohei Ohtani got in on the scoring after Trout had hit his home run, blasting a dinger of his own deep to left center field off Beeks. Anyone watching this Angels team sees how they use their depth and wealth of skill to come away with high run production, which translates into wins.

"Shohei goes back-to-back with @MikeTrout" - @ MLB

The Angels finished the game with an 11-3 victory over Tampa and will retain the top spot in their division. They will finish the series against Tampa Bay on Wednesday before playing the Oakland Athletics.

