Best MLB Parlay Bets & Picks: Padres, Athletics, Yankees, Royals, Red Sox, Orioles - April 29th | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games this Friday, the parlay possibilities are endless. Let's go through the best ones to target for tonight's games.

MLB West Coast First 5 Inning Parlay

Leg 1: San Diego Padres F5 -0.5 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (-115)

The San Diego Padres will be on the road to face the slumping Pirates. The Pirates just got swept by the Brewers. Now, they'll welcome the Padres and opposing starter Yu Darvish to Pittsburgh. Darvish has allowed just one earned run over his last 12 2/3 innings pitched while striking out 15. The Pirates are tied for sixth as a team in total strikeouts, and they're in the bottom 10 for runs scored. Pittsburgh will send Zach Thompson to the hill, who carries a 10.80 ERA over three starts. Look for San Diego to jump out to an early lead in this one.

Leg 2: Oakland Athletics F5 -0.5 vs. Cleveland Guardians (-108)

Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics will play at home against the Guardians Friday night. Montas has a 3.28 ERA, but since his first start, he's had a 1.83 ERA and 2.40 FIP. Cleveland will have Aaron Civale starting, who has been poor in his three starts to the tune of a 9.82 ERA. Civale hasn't been able to make it past four innings pitched this year, and his team is just 4-9 on the road this season.

"Frankie Montas, White Castle Special." - @ Rob Friedman

Behind their ace, the Athletics should take the lead by the fifth inning.

Parlay: Padres F5 -0.5 /Athletics F5 -0.5 (+260)

MLB AL East First 5 Over/Under Parlay

Leg 1: Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles First 5 Innings Over 4.5 Runs (+108)

The Red Sox will play the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards Friday night. The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish out to make his major league debut, while the Red Sox will have veteran Rich Hill. With the total going over in four of Baltimore's last five and a rookie making his debut, expect the Red Sox to pounce on him early in a hitter-friendly park.

Leg 2: New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals First 5 Innings Under 4.5 Runs (+100)

The Yankees travel to Kansas City after just sweeping the Orioles and Guardians at home. The bats have woken up, especially late in games recently, but the pitching has been excellent all year. The Yankees are allowing the third-least runs and fourth-least amount of hits in the MLB.

YES Network

Doing More Player of the Week. Congratulations to Nestor Cortes for being voted the @MontefioreNYC Doing More Player of the Week. Congratulations to Nestor Cortes for being voted the @MontefioreNYC Doing More Player of the Week. https://t.co/Qi8urbf4tR

"Congratulations to Nestor Cortes for being voted the @MontefioreNYC Doing More Player of the Week." - @ YES Network

With a Royals team that ranks dead last in runs and in the bottom five in hits and walks, expect New York starter Nestor Cortes and his 1.15 ERA to hold Kansas City in check early on.

Parlay: Red Sox vs. Orioles F5 Over 4.5 / Yankees vs. Royals F5 Under 4.5 (+316)

