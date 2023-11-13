"It’s the start to every modern day love story!" - TikToker Megan Bailes reveals MLB prospect Matthew Gorski's bold first move

Fitness enthusiast and TikTok star Megan Bailes and Major League Baseball player Matthew Gorski have started a new chapter in their relationship, committing to one another in a lavish wedding ceremony held in Naples, Florida, on October 21.

Bailes revealed to PEOPLE that her husband, Gorski, made the bold move in their love story.

“Matthew came across one of my ab workout videos on TikTok and reached out to me by sliding into my DMs," says Bailes, jokingly adding, “It’s the start to every modern day love story!”

The pair first connected on TikTok when Matthew Gorski texted her on the social media platform after watching her fitness videos.

During their dating, Gorski once drove two hours from Bradenton, Florida, where he was having his spring training, to have dinner with Bailes, who was with her family in Naples, Florida.

He proposed to Bailes on December 30, 2022, and both families were happy to know about the pair's decision to get married.

"He got down on one knee and asked me to be his forever,” says Bailes. “We went back to my parents home in Naples and both of our families were there waiting to celebrate with us.”

“Getting married to me means starting a new life with your best friend,” says Gorski. “Growing and navigating life with one another and making each memory more special than the last. The love we share for each other is unmatched and doesn’t waiver. Getting married to Megan is one of the easiest choices I’ve ever made and I’m excited to go throughout life with her by my side.” [via People].

A bit about Matthew Gorski

Matthew Gorski is one of the Pittsburgh Pirates' top prospects. He spent three seasons as an Indiana University baseball player. Gorski played summer baseball for the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's Amsterdam Mohawks following the season.

Gorski was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second round of the 2019 MLB draft. After joining, he was assigned to the West Virginia Black Bears of the Class A Short-Season New York-Penn League.

Gorski agreed to terms with Greensboro to begin the 2022 season. At the end of May, he was promoted to the Altoona Curve. In late June, he hurt his quadriceps and was placed on the 60-day injured list.