Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have, with their win last night, improved their record to 27-9 in the 2022 MLB season. The record gives them the title of the third-best start to a season by any team in history. The New York Yankees are now the best team in all of baseball, having overtaken the LA Dodgers in the National League.

Central to their success this season has been outfielder Aaron Judge. Judge, a former Rookie of the Year Award winner, has a league-leading 14 home runs and 30 RBIs on the season and looks poised to continue his production.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge frustrated, feels Oriole Park dimensions robbed him of 15th homer of the year

Judge was on fire last night as per usual. In the top of the first inning, Judge hit a shot deep into left-center field that most thought would be out of the park. Unfortunately, the ball dropped, and Judge was called out after trying to stretch the double into a triple, though not before driving in Giancarlo Stanton.

Exit velocity: 112.2 mph

Distance: 422 feet



Aaron Judge's second home run of the game and 14th of the season.Exit velocity: 112.2 mphDistance: 422 feet

"Aaron Judge's second home run of the game and 14th of the season. Exit velocity: 112.2 mph. Distance: 422 feet."

The outfielder went on to hit his 13th and 14th home runs of the season. The first came against Orioles right-hander Spenser Watkins in the third inning, and the second came off Joey Krehbiel in the fifth. Even with the early miss, Judge is still the home run king of the entire MLB this year.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Aaron Judge on the new Camden Yards: "It's a travesty, man. I'm pretty upset. It just looks like a Create-A-Park now." Aaron Judge on the new Camden Yards: "It's a travesty, man. I'm pretty upset. It just looks like a Create-A-Park now."

"Aaron Judge on the new Camden Yards: "It's a travesty, man. I'm pretty upset. It just looks like a Create-A-Park now."" - @ Bryan Hoch

After the game, Aaron Judge voiced his disappointment, calling Oriole Park a "Create-A-Park" referencing a renovation that saw 1,000 seats pulled out of left-center field, making the left-center field stand 398 feet away.

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone validated Judge that the stands are too short, unfairly benefitting the O's pitching staff.

For Judge, however, it seems a minor detail as both he and his team are on course to handily win the American League East pennant. The Yankees will have one more game in Baltimore before heading home to face the Chicago White Sox this weekend.

