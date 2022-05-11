MLB News Roundup: New York Yankees star Aaron Judge takes the lead in the home run race; Houston Astros extend winning streak to eight games - May 11

The 2022 season has already provided a plethora of MLB action in just its first month. Expect the stakes and excitement to only increase from here. While every team is still involved in the action, the talent disparity between the top teams is becoming more and more evident as teams begin to pull away from their rivals.

The top teams are proving to be based in New York, as the New York Yankees and New York Mets are the top teams in the American and National leagues. More interestingly, the worst team in the league, the Cincinnati Reds have proven to be in a class of their own for all the wrong reasons.

MLB News - May 11

Aaron Judge hits tenth home run, takes MLB lead

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees

As if the home run race wasn't exciting enough, Aaron Judge became the first player of the season to get into the double digits for home runs with a three-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth. Not only did it win the game against division rivals the Toronto Blue Jays, he did it right in front of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the home run king of 2021.

A video of the home run leader's dinger was posted to Twitter by Bleacher Report.

"AARON JUDGE WALK OFF BLAST FOR THE YANKEES" - @ Bleacher Report

The home run race will be hotly contested all season, but right now the New York Yankees slugger has the lead.

Houston Astros have won eight straight games

Houston Astros v Minnesota Twins, Justin Verlander heads to the dugout.

The Houston Astros have been firing on all cylinders recently, recently defeating the Minnesota Twins 5-0 behind a dominant performance on the mound from Justin Verlander. If the pitching prowess can be maintained all season and paired with the offensive capabilities that are already on display, the Houston Astros will be a force for the remainder of the MLB season.

Highlights from the game were posted to YouTube by the MLB and can be seen below.

This win streak comes at the perfect time for the Houston Astros, who need every win to keep up with the Los Angeles Angels in the AL West.

Cincinnati Reds finally string together some wins

Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers

The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the worst teams in MLB history to start the 2022 season, but they have managed to get off that pace with recent victories over the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates. It seems obvious that the Cincinnati Reds will not be competitive in 2022, and frankly aren't even trying to be, but these wins do a lot to boost the spirits of their beleaguered fans.

MLB analyst Ben Verlander facitiously jumped on the team bandwagon after their recent victory, via Twitter.

"Are the Reds the best team in baseball?" - @ Ben Verlander

The Cincinnati Reds may not win many games this season, but they have the opportunity to lead the league in fun.

As the baseball season continues to roll on and the competition gets even more fierce, Sportskeeda will continue to provide all the MLB news updates that you will need.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt