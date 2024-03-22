"It's a win-win for everybody" - MLB analyst backs JD Martinez's deal with New York Mets to end free agency saga

J.D. Martinez signed a $1 million deal with the New York Mets on Friday to play as a designated hitter, and Jim Bowden believes this move is a positive sign for everyone.

“He wanted to play in New York. I think it's a really good fit. And I think it’s a great contract. I think it’s fair for both sides based on his age and what he is doing. So I think it’s a win-win for everybody” said Jim Bowden on MLB Network radio.

To make the team more impactful, the Mets were looking for a powerful hitter. Martinez seemed to be the perfect fit for them. He is renowned for hitting home runs which was exactly what the Mets needed. Martinez along with Alonso, would make the team powerful.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think and watching the Mets in spring training as much as I did. I think they really needed another bat and I think J.D. Martinez will help” said Jim Bowden.

Expand Tweet

Martinez did not have a great season with the Boston Red Sox in 2022. However, he performed well for the Dodgers during the 2023 season. Martinez joining the Mets is expected to help young players such as Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty.

The addition of a celebrity player like Martinez to the Mets creates a more thrilling and competitive environment in the National League East. This trade end the player’s free agency saga.

Teams linked with J.D Martinez during free agency

Before joining the Mets officially, there was talk of J.D Martinez being acquired by the Miami Marlins. According to Sportgrid’s Craig Mish, the Miami Marlins were eyeing the All-Star.

"Free Agent J.D. Martinez and the Marlins have had recent discussions. Miami seems to prefer the rotating DH combo of Josh Bell & Jake Burger thus not a fit, at least for now. Martinez is seeking a 2-year deal per source," Mish tweeted.

Martinez had remained unsigned in free agency for a long time. The other teams that were vying for the star player were the LA Angels and the Minnesota Twins according to Sportsgrid.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.