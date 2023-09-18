"It stinks, losing isn't fun" - Phil Nevin gives honest take following Detroit Tigers' series sweep against Angels

Due to two home runs from Jake Rogers in the first three frames, the Detroit Tigers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Sunday, ensuring the Angels their ninth straight loss this season. Playing without injured stars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels (68-82) have slipped to 4-12 in September after losing five straight games.

The Angels announced on Saturday that Shohei Ohtani, a top player for the team, will miss the rest of the season due to a right oblique muscle issue he has been dealing with for about two weeks. He was there for the Angels' 5-4 defeat to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday after 10 innings.

The manager of the Angels, Phil Nevin, appeared to be really disappointed in the defeat and admitted that it is never enjoyable to lose.

He said: "It stinks. You come in here every day to do our thing. I know what we are right now, I get that. But, It doesn't take away the fact that loosing isn't fun."

Angels superstar, Shohei Ohtani to miss the rest of the season

Ohtani was put on the 15-day disabled list. He will be a free agent after the World Series and has likely played his last game with the Angels. Ohtani was shut down early Friday evening following an MRI exam.

Ohtani was there for the Angels' 5-4 defeat to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday after 10 innings. Every half inning, spectators crowded down the aisles near the dugouts after learning that the Angels star was in there to get a peek of him.

