J.D. Martinez contract: Breaking down Dodgers All-Star's salary details in 2023 

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger J.D. Martinez has had a great year so far. He is hitting .255/.303/.570 with 22 home runs and 62 RBIs in his first season in Los Angeles.

Martinez earned himself his sixth All-Star Game selection with his production this year. He has been monumental to the Dodgers' success in his new role as the team's designated hitter this season.

The Dodgers signed Martinez to a one-year, $10 million contract just after the Boston Red Sox signed Justin Turner to a two-year deal. When the season is over, Martinez will be a free agent and should have tons of teams calling his phone.

The Dodgers could not have expected this season from J.D. Martinez when they signed him to a one-year deal in the offseason. He has already hit more home runs this season than he did all of last year.

Signing J.D. Martinez has been huge for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Many around the league worried about how the Los Angeles Dodgers would look this season. In the offseason, they lost their All-Star shortstop Trea Turner and dealt with injuries trying to replace him.

Fortunately, the Dodgers have not skipped a beat. They sit on top of the National League West with the Arizona Diamondbacks with a record of 51-38. Players like J.D Martinez have been adamant as the team continues their dominance.

Los Angeles will be a tough team to take a series from. Alongside Martinez, they have All-Stars like Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts. On the mound, they have a great pitching staff behind ace Clayton Kershaw.

For a team that was left scrambling to fill out their starting infield, they have done well for themselves. Expect this team to continue applying pressure in the National League West when baseball resumes on Friday.

