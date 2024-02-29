J.D. Martinez Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for ex-Dodgers DH following Jorge Soler's deal

J.D. Martinez remains unsigned. The veteran designated hitter has not yet found a home following his one-year stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The veteran slugger has a bit of a clock to adhere to, as the regular season begins less than one month from now. A full spring session isn't as vital to a hitter as it is to a pitcher, but time is money right now.

Here are a few teams that make sense to sign the star hitter.

Three best landing spots for J.D. Martinez

3) Chicago Cubs

J.D. Martinez could land with the Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs make a lot of sense for J.D. Martinez. They don't have much depth at DH and could use some veterans.

They are a very young team that's working towards breaking through with a playoff berth. Martinez is a player who can hit but also has a wealth of experience (in the postseason), which would be valuable for young stars like Nico Hoerner and Dansby Swanson.

2) Los Angeles Angels

J.D. Martinez could stay in Los Angeles

It would probably not be the splash that makes the Los Angeles Angels a playoff team by any stretch, but this is a club in desperate need of any sort of talent.

Outside of Mike Trout, there's hardly a reliable hitter in sight. Adding Martinez would give them that. and he wouldn't come with a long price tag, meaning they would only be on the hook for him for probably one season, or two, at most.

1) Miami Marlins

J.D. Martinez makes sense for the Marlins

Per Fangraphs, the Miami Marlins are 27th in DH depth projections. That's dead last among last year's playoff teams.

They are a pretty young team that would benefit from adding a veteran hitter like J.D. Martinez. If they want to continue their ascension, they'd be smart to add not only a good hitter who fills a massive need for them but also a valuable locker room presence for their young hitters like Jazz Chisholm and Jake Burger.

