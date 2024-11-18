J.D. Martinez landing spots: 3 teams likely to pursue 6x All-Star slugger

J.D. Martinez is one of the most underrated names to keep an eye on this offseason. The six-time All-Star and World Series champion may be on the back end of his career but he is still an effective player at the plate. Even though 2024 was a bit of a down season, he still batted .235 with 16 home runs and 69 RBIs.

Martinez will likely draw interest from contenders looking to bolster their lineups; however, the only question will be whether or not he plays in 2025. If the 37-year-old Martinez does indeed decide to continue playing, he should have his fair share of options, even if it's on a one-year deal.

3 potential landing spots for J.D. Martinez in free agency

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1: New York Mets

Trending

A return to the New York Mets could be in the cards for Martinez. Even though his 2024 campaign left something to be desired, depending on the price tag, bringing in a proven veteran could make sense for the Mets.

Expand Tweet

While New York Mets owner Steve Cohen may not be leaving any stone unturned to sign Juan Soto this offseason, the club will still have roster holes that need to be filled.

If the role and situation make sense for J.D. Martinez, the veteran could provide the Mets with some experience and depth as they look to take another step forward.

#2: Texas Rangers

The 2023 World Series champions endured a difficult season last year, missing the postseason altogether. That being said, with much of their championship lineup still around, the Texas Rangers should still be considered contenders in 2025. However, since most of the roster is intact, the club may be limited from a financial standpoint, which could make Martinez an intriguing, affordable depth option.

#3: Miami Marlins

After the New York Mets were eliminated from the postseason, Martinez was asked about playing in 2025. The veteran slugger explained that the situation may need to be right to play again.

Expand Tweet

Enter the Miami Marlins. Even though the Marlins may not be considered contenders, it would be an opportunity to play close to home and see his family more often. At this point in his life and career, J.D. Martinez may be tempted to join a Marlins roster to be closer to his offseason house and hometown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback