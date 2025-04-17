Jackson Holliday’s 2nd career grand slam breaks the internet in Orioles vs. Guardians game

The Baltimore Orioles, coming off a 6-3 defeat against the Cleveland Guardians, began Game 2 of their series on Wednesday. After a scoreless first inning, the Orioles grabbed a solid lead thanks to rising star Jackson Holliday’s second career grand slam, putting them ahead 4-0 in the second.

Ad

The inning kicked off with Cedric Mullins drawing a walk, followed by a single from Ryan Mountcastle and another walk by Ramon Urias. Then, Jackson Holliday cleared the bases with a 396-foot shot to center field.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans quickly took to social media to react to Holliday’s big moment:

“Where’s all the people saying he wasn’t a good fit for big league pitching? 🤡,” a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“That’s clutch—Holliday’s on fire tonight!,” another fan said.

“Hell ya nice job jackson,” another fan said.

Several other fans continued to express their excitement:

“Nice job Jackson! Wow 😮” a comment read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Way to go Jackson _ they might not go all the way but they do have some good talent and are a fun team to watch _ need the pitching to get healthy,” another comment reads.

“Kid can swing it!!” someone wrote.

After Holliday gave the Orioles a solid lead, they added one run in the seventh on Ramon Laureano’s 393-foot homer. In the eighth, their offense added four more runs to the tally to clinch a 9-1 victory over the Guardians.

Ad

Jackson Holliday bounced back after going hitless in his last 17 at-bats. His previous hits came on April 5 during the Baltimore Orioles' 8-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals, where he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Jackson Holliday hopes to improve in 2025 after mixed rookie year

Jackson Holliday was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the first overall pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft and made his MLB debut in April last year. However, the 21-year-old struggled early on and was demoted to the minors before eventually earning a call-up again after showing improvement.

Ad

Reflecting on his goals for this season, Holliday said (via MLB):

“I mean, obviously, last year didn’t go the way that I wanted or the team wanted, but definitely learning from failure is part of the game. Taking that away is a great experience and something I’ll definitely use going into this year. But I’m building off the positives and I think I showed some good signs of what I can do and I’m really excited for this year.”

Holliday finished the 2024 season with a .189 batting average, recording 36 hits, five home runs, and 23 RBIs over 60 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More