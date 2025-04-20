Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shows love in style with custom tee ft. Orioles' star husband crushing a homer

Baltimore Orioles player Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, recently shared a glimpse of her latest custom-made t-shirt featuring an adorable embroidered design. Chloe has been in love with Jackson since their high school days.

The couple began their relationship while attending Stillwater High School, and their bond remains strong, having tied the knot in January 2024. On Saturday, Chloe expressed her love for her husband by posting a mirror selfie while donning the special tee, which showcased an embroidered image of Jackson in action.

She gave a shoutout to the artist by tagging them and captioning the post:

“Loveeeee @handstitcht”

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram@chloehollidayyy)

In the image, Chloe can be seen covering part of her face with her phone, which has a black textured grip case. She’s wearing a white ribbed t-shirt with a custom embroidery of Jackson Holliday in his Orioles jersey, captured in a mid-swing stance.

This post came just days after Holliday hit a grand slam in Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. In the second inning, he launched a 396-foot shot to center field, allowing Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, and Ramon Urias to score.

After Jackson Holliday’s stellar grand slam, the Orioles' offense continued to add to their tally. Ramon Laureano added a run with a solo homer in the seventh. In the eighth, Ryan O'Hearn hit a solo homer, followed by a two-run single from Heston Kjerstad.

Later in the same inning, Ramon Urias hit a sacrifice fly, setting the final score at 9–1 in a dominant victory for the Baltimore Orioles.

Chloe Holliday shares adorable moment of pet dog Coconut watching Jackson Holliday's grand slam

For Wednesday’s game, Chloe was present at the Baltimore Orioles' home stadium to witness Jackson Holliday's performance. She was accompanied by their pet dog, Coconut, whose picture she also shared with her followers, captioned:

"Coco watching his dad hit a GRAND SLAM!!"

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram@chloehollidayyy)

The image featured Coconut wearing a Jackson Holliday No. 7 Orioles jersey, looking out at the field from the seating area.

The Orioles' most recent game was on Saturday, when they secured a 9–5 win against the Cincinnati Reds at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. During the game, Jackson Holliday went 1-for-3 while recording a walk. The Orioles will face the Reds again on Sunday to conclude their three-game series.

