  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shows love in style with custom tee ft. Orioles' star husband crushing a homer

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shows love in style with custom tee ft. Orioles' star husband crushing a homer

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Apr 20, 2025 08:01 GMT
Jackson Holliday
Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shows love in style with custom tee ft. Orioles' star husband crushing a homer (Credits: Instagram@chloehollidayyy)

Baltimore Orioles player Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, recently shared a glimpse of her latest custom-made t-shirt featuring an adorable embroidered design. Chloe has been in love with Jackson since their high school days.

Ad

The couple began their relationship while attending Stillwater High School, and their bond remains strong, having tied the knot in January 2024. On Saturday, Chloe expressed her love for her husband by posting a mirror selfie while donning the special tee, which showcased an embroidered image of Jackson in action.

She gave a shoutout to the artist by tagging them and captioning the post:

“Loveeeee @handstitcht”
Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram@chloehollidayyy)
Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram@chloehollidayyy)

In the image, Chloe can be seen covering part of her face with her phone, which has a black textured grip case. She’s wearing a white ribbed t-shirt with a custom embroidery of Jackson Holliday in his Orioles jersey, captured in a mid-swing stance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This post came just days after Holliday hit a grand slam in Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. In the second inning, he launched a 396-foot shot to center field, allowing Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, and Ramon Urias to score.

After Jackson Holliday’s stellar grand slam, the Orioles' offense continued to add to their tally. Ramon Laureano added a run with a solo homer in the seventh. In the eighth, Ryan O'Hearn hit a solo homer, followed by a two-run single from Heston Kjerstad.

Ad

Later in the same inning, Ramon Urias hit a sacrifice fly, setting the final score at 9–1 in a dominant victory for the Baltimore Orioles.

Chloe Holliday shares adorable moment of pet dog Coconut watching Jackson Holliday's grand slam

For Wednesday’s game, Chloe was present at the Baltimore Orioles' home stadium to witness Jackson Holliday's performance. She was accompanied by their pet dog, Coconut, whose picture she also shared with her followers, captioned:

Ad
"Coco watching his dad hit a GRAND SLAM!!"
Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram@chloehollidayyy)
Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram@chloehollidayyy)

The image featured Coconut wearing a Jackson Holliday No. 7 Orioles jersey, looking out at the field from the seating area.

The Orioles' most recent game was on Saturday, when they secured a 9–5 win against the Cincinnati Reds at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. During the game, Jackson Holliday went 1-for-3 while recording a walk. The Orioles will face the Reds again on Sunday to conclude their three-game series.

About the author
Chirag Dhariya

Chirag Dhariya

Twitter icon

Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.

A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.

Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.

He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Chirag Dhariya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications