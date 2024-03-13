Jackson Holliday on his wife: "It has been great to have her with me. She does online school so she is able to travel and be here for spring training"

Jackson Holliday, MLB's top prospect, has been a shining star for the Baltimore Orioles in the spring training. The super-talented in-fielder has impressed as he moved closer to his big league debut.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Holliday talked about his wife, Chloe. He opened up about how they started dating and how great it was to have her with him. The couple announced their engagement in December 2022 and got married in January.

"We started dating my sophomore year in high school, so we have been together for almost five years now," Holliday said. "She was able to come travel with us on the (amateur) baseball circuit, so she has seen it all. We got married this offseason in West Palm Beach (Florida), were engaged last offseason.

"So, it has been great to have her with me. She does online school at (Oklahoma State University), so she is able to travel and be here for spring training and the season. She is trying to get her marketing degree, or she may switch over to health or something like that. She’s the best."

Jackson Holliday revealed his father's advice to him

Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday comes from a family that has a long-standing baseball legacy. His father, Matt Holliday, is a former seven-time All-Star left fielder who played for several franchises, including the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals, during his 14-year career.

During the interview, Holliday also shared what his father advised him about baseball and life.

"There’s not been a lot of vocal advice," Holliday said. "It’s more being able to watch him, how he carries himself, how he treated people in the clubhouse and at the stadium, how he always came home to the house as the same guy, no matter how the game was played.

"I think that is something that has stuck with me longer than any ‘Do this on the field’ or ‘Here’s some words of wisdom.’ Just watching him do things versus some magic words."

