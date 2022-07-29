"Jays can easily top this" "Way too much for a guy we might not even be able to sign" - MLB world reacts to San Diego Padres' extravagant trade proposal for Juan Soto

Perhaps the most talked about player throughout Major League Baseball is Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals. Not only was he this year's Home Run Derby Champ, he has been in trade rumors for the past month. After declining a 15 year, $440 million contract, it appears that the Nationals might move Soto.

Soto is one of the best players in the league, and many teams have been attempting to trade to acquire the young star. Although many teams have reached out to Washington, it appears that the San Diego Padres are now the frontrunner for Soto.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, as of Thursday morning, some rival executives perceive the Padres to be the frontrunner to land Juan Soto. The Padres would send to the Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, left-handed pitchers Mackenzie Gore and Adrian Morejon, as well as outfielders Robert Hassell III (No. 23 MLB prospect), Joshua Mears (No. 8 Padres prospect).

According to Padres insider Hector Gomez, the package would be a plethora of young players. That would include shortstop CJ Abrams, Mackenzie Gore, Adrian Morejon, as well as two outfield prospects. Four MLB-ready players along with two prospects is a gigantic package for just one player.

However, Juan Soto could make everything worth it for the San Diego Padres. He has already established himself as one of Major League Baseball's top players in his short career.

In five seasons played with the Washington Nationals, Juan Soto has an all-time career .294 batting average, along with an outstanding .964 career OPS. He also has 118 home runs and 566 hits in just 561 games. Soto is only 23 years old, and he has a long, bright future in Major League Baseball.

The San Diego Padres could really benefit from this trade for Soto. He will be a franchise cornerstone for San Diego for years to come. The Padres have been slipping as of late, and they need a game changer. Juan Soto would definitely be that guy for them.

The San Diego Padres are in need of a boost, and Juan Soto is the right player

Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres

Before the start of the season, the San Diego Padres were hyped up to be one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. After signing names in the offseason to pair with their young core, they looked set for this year. However, star player Fernando Tatis Jr. has yet to play a game this season, and the Padres are starting to feel the effects of this.

Although they are ten games above .500, they are still 11.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the American League West. They have been solid this season, but they definitely need another piece to round out their squad in these final months.

