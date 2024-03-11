JD Davis Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for veteran 3B following Giants release

JD Davis has just been waived by the San Francisco Giants. He wasn't working out for them as expected, and they've decided to move on. Matt Chapman won't need much backup manning third base as he is both excellent and durable, so Davis hits the road.

Where he is going now remains to be seen, but the longtime infielder could see a few different teams showing interest in him. Veteran players who can bounce around are useful for most clubs. Here's who could be the most interested.

Where JD Davis should go after being cut

3) Texas Rangers

JD Davis could go to the defending champions

JD Davis isn't going to contribute a lot at this point, so any team that signs him would be one that understands that. The Texas Rangers wouldn't need much from him.

Josh Jung was hurt last year, so he'd just be a depth piece who would only occasionally play. That's good for a team that has plenty of veterans that Davis would fit right alongside with. He'd be cheap and he could prove to be an important signing if Jung has any lingering issues with his recovery from injury.

2) Arizona Diamondbacks

JD Davis could go to the Diamondbacks

Third base was a major position of need for the Arizona Diamondbacks. They addressed it with a trade for Eugenio Suarez from the Seattle Mariners, and signing JD Davis would give them depth.

What was once a weakness for a team that made it to the World Series is now a strength and a deep one at that. This is a good way for them to shore up the team to make another, perhaps more successful run at a title this season.

1) New York Yankees

Where should JD Davis sign?

JD Davis is a former New York Mets player, so he's familiar with the city. That makes the New York Yankees a good spot. He plays a couple of infield spots, and that's what the Yankees need in a potential veteran backup.

They just lost Oswald Peraza, so there's room on the roster for a utility infielder. Davis' best days are behind him, but the Yanks aren't in need of a top-tier player to help them move the needle. He can fill a role and be a veteran presence, which is all they need at the moment on offense.

