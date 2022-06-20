Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns to introduce her daughter at Los Angeles Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala, gets praises from fans for embracing Emme's identity

On June 16, Jennifer Lopez performed at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's sixth Annual Blue Diamond Gala and delivered a full-throttle performance complementing her unparalleled aura. It was a memorable night for Jennifer Lopez, because she and her 14-year-old daughter Emme Maribel Muiz shared the stage to perform Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years" and Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA."

Everyone's attention was drawn to J.Lo when she used the gender-neutral term "they" to introduce Emme. Fans praised her for embracing rather than hiding her child's identity. The correct usage of gender-neutral words is critical for the LGBTQ+ community to convey acceptance. When someone of Jennifer's stature does something like this, it instantly raises awareness in the community.

J.Lo. said, "They are very, very busy, booked and pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me."

"Watch @JLo sing with her daughter, Emme @LADForg Blue Diamond Gala, simply beautiful!" - Yanira

This isn't the first time Emme and J.Lo have shared the stage.

BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews Jennifer Lopez just sang with her daughter Emme at the Super Bowl and it was the cutest thing ❤️🎤 (📸: NFL/Fox)

The mother-daughter duo previously performed together at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020.

Jennifer Lopez is getting ushered with praises after referring to Emme as "they"

J.Lo and Emme perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

Jennifer Lopez earned everybody's respect at Los Angeles Dodgers sixth annual Blue Diamond Gala 2022. Her courteous gesture toward Emme also comes coincidentally during the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month (June 1- June 30).

One Twitter users, heavenly fate, found J.Lo's move to be great and hopes everybody will become more accepting of everyone's diversity and ultimately turn into unconditionally loving humans.

heavenly fate @angelsinfluence @BuzzFeed This is nice ! Hopefully we’ll get more progressive and accepting of everyone’s differences and eventually become unconditionally loving beings @BuzzFeed This is nice ! Hopefully we’ll get more progressive and accepting of everyone’s differences and eventually become unconditionally loving beings

Another Twitter user, Alejandra, said that Jennifer is an awesome mom because she respects Emme's identity.

Princess Consuela B.H. feels Jennifer's honoring her daughter is purely a matter of love. She added that haters would hate, but Lopez did a fantastic job.

While some people were critical of J.Lo's gesture, Suzanne stated that a mother is always there for her child.

Suzanne @suzcclark @JLo @Dodgers @notchrisvilla Here we have a mother supporting her child. If that makes Emme happy why wouldn’t you use the pronouns they request. It’s really not that difficult to use they/them. @JLo @Dodgers @notchrisvilla Here we have a mother supporting her child. If that makes Emme happy why wouldn’t you use the pronouns they request. It’s really not that difficult to use they/them.

It must be said that Emme is a lucky daughter, and Jennifer is an understanding and an empathetic mother.

